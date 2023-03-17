Shi’ites vow court action over 5 members allegedly killed in Kaduna

-Shiites Movement is proscribed, their activities illegal -Police

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Barely 24 hours after a clash between members of the Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky-led Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and security operatives attached to Governor El-Rufai’s convoy left no fewer than 5 Shiites dead, their leaders in Kaduna have threatened to drag the state government to court.

However, the police authorities said the movement remained proscribed and even wondered why journalists would even attend their press conference.

The Shi’ites, have claimed that five of their members were killed and several others were injured when they clashed with Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s convoy on Thursday.

Sheikh Aliyu Umar, a Shi’ite leader, briefed journalists on the development in Rigasa, Igabi local government area on Friday, saying the IMN would be dragging the state government to court over the killings of their members.

He said the incident happened on Thursday when members of the IMN were on their usual peaceful protest to press home their demand for the release of Sheikh Zakzaky’s International passport and be allowed to go abroad for medical care.

“On Thursday, we came out for our usual protest, because our leader (Sheikh Zakzaky) has since been released, but they refused to give him his passport to allow him to travel abroad for a medical checkup. Therefore, we use to come out to remind the world that, our leader is still denied his rights.”

“So, yesterday, when we came out yesterday, we came out as usual, and as we came out from Gwamna Road, precisely at Bakin Ruwa, we met with the Governor’s convoy, and the security men in the convoy just opened fire on us right in the presence of the Governor. Instantly, fine people were killed and about others were severely wounded.”

“We have started hearing that, they are claiming we blocked the road and prevented the Governor’s convoy from passing. That is not true, we did not block the road; everyone knows that, we are very organized and we have our people that clear the road. So, we could not have blocked the convoy. “

“Now, after we bury our dead, we are going to pray, then we will take legal action against the state government,” he said.

The Kaduna State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammad Jalige said, the command would soon issue a statement.

The IMN has been proscribed, they have no right whatsoever to carry out any form of protest. So, even you the press should not have attended their press conference, because they have been proscribed,” he said.

Calm has returned to the Rigasa community where the incident took place, as people were seen pursuing their legitimate activities without any molestation.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State has ordered a full-scale investigation to be carried out on the incident.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Police Command’s spokesman, DSP Muhammad Jalige on Friday.

He stated thus:

“Security operatives attached to the convoy of the Kaduna State Governor have cleared the Bakin Ruwa axis of Rigasa, Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway after armed hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) who attacked law-abiding citizens and had prevented motorists from plying the route.

“The hoodlums in a large number were intercepted harassing innocent citizens on Thursday 16th March 2023 at about 15:35hours when the convoy of His Excellency the Executive Governor of Kaduna State arrive the scene.

“The hoodlums on sighting the convoy began firing weapons/stones hitting several private vehicles along with a few in the convoy.

The security operatives professionally contained the miscreants without the use of force. Some of the hoodlums strongly suspected to be members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) were arrested investigation in progress.”