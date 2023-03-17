Shiites accuse Kaduna Govt of killing 5 members

Say stray bullets Injure many members

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Shiite leader, Abu Nurayn has accused the Kaduna State Government of killing 5 of their members and alleged that stray bullet that originated from the guns of security operatives attached to the state Governor’s convoy hit many including innocent passers-by now receiving treatment in hospitals.

He told journalists that ” imagine just two days after Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, incited members of his party – the All Progressives Congress in Zaria, against the disciples of the leader of the Islamic movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, where he told them that they must Vote his anointed candidate, Senator Uba Sani, so he may finish off remnants of Shiites in Zaria, not less than five innocent members of the movement were gunned down by a combined team of heavily armed military and police on Thursday, during our traditional peaceful protest.”

“The Governor then, told the APC faithful that it’s only his successor that can fight and finish the Shiites in the state.”

“Incidentally, less than 48 hours to the state’s Governoship election members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria came out to peacefully protest against the federal government’s refusal to obey court’s order and release the passport of our leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky to travel out for medical treatment, El-Rufai’s convoy, from nowhere, ran into the protesters and opened fire on them with live ammunition, killing more than five on the spot, among whom were women and children. Several others sustained various degrees of life threatening injuries,” he alleged.

Bu when contacted, a Shi’ite leader in the Kaduna, Usman Abdullahi said the 5 killed were not their members but innocent victims of stray bullets.

“Thiose killed were commercial bus drivers and ,or their conductors looking for passengers close to where our members were attacked. “

“Those who said our members clashed or hauled stones at the convoy were economical with the truth.,” he said.

Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police command , DSP Mohammed Jalige, told journalists that investigation has commenced on the incident.

There was no reaction from the state government as calls put to the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs could not get through.

Already, chieftains of the major opposition party in the state, alleged that the incumbent APC led administration has seen defeat scaring it on the face and had resorted ,allegedly, to committing acts that would disrupt the peaceful order so that the Saturday election might be postponed.

Ahmed Alhassan of the PDP was of the view that Governor El-Rufai and his anointed candidate would not just sit idly and watch power slipping off their fingers.

“We know El-Rufai, he wants APC to remain at all costs. But the government is no longer enjoying the goodwill and support of the majority,” he alleged.