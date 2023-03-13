Shettima, APC leaders meet lawmakers-elect in Aso Rock

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has convened a meeting for senators-elect and members of the House of Representatives-elect at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The running mate of the President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima is among those in attendance.

The meeting which is ongoing at the moment is considered necessary to avoid a repeat of the 2015 scenario that produced Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara as President of the Senate and Speaker respectively against the wish of the party leadership.

In attendance at the meeting are APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, APC National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Journalists are however barred from covering the meeting.