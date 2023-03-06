Sheriff, Onogba represent good governance — Atueyi

Former House of Assembly aspirant under the People Democratic Party, PDP in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State Hon Atueyi Ogheneochuko Isaac has appealed to Deltans to vote for the party candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oberevwori so as to actualize the More Agenda dreams for all DELTANS.

“Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, will advance Delta and he is poised to bring about; meaningful development, the opportunity for all Deltans, realistic reforms and enhanced peace and security, anchored on transparency, accountability and credible leadership for the benefit of all Deltans.”

He opined that Oborevwori is the most qualified, lovable, experienced and focused governorship candidate amongst the whole, adding that was the reason Deltans are behind his candidacy.

He said Labour party members who knew how the All Progressive Congress APC, rubbed the nation with an unfair election are not ready to vote for Sen Omo Agege in the forthcoming Gubernatorial election.

“In Sheriff, they have chosen a competent and trustworthy candidate who will not lead based on party affiliation but who will lead all Deltans and deliver the dividend of democracy across everyone regardless of your party in the State.

“As we all know the APC government has plunged us into a big dilemma at the federal level and voting for them in our state is like drowning us in the dark blue sea. We must resist and reject anything attached to this APC in our State and we can only do that by using our PVCs to vote them out on March 11th. Our wisest decision that will, in turn, be beneficial to every Deltans is to vote for Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori who will bring a progressive government to everyone, unlike the Apc who are anti-progressive parties.

Hon Atueyi described Oborevwori as a person with great intelligence, good leadership skills, and resourceful.

“Rt Hon Sheriff came into leadership far back as a youth, and has risen from supervisory councillor, Osubi Community chairman, and with vision and his leadership astuteness, he transformed it into an urban area and with his zeal and support for the establishment of Osubi Airport and other various social institutions.

He said “Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has been found worthy to work in government with all the past democratic Governors, starting with Chief James Onanefe Ibori as Special Assistant, to Dr Emmanuel Ewetan Uduaghan as Special Adviser on Land Security and to Dr Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa as member of the House of Assembly and currently the longest serving speaker house of assembly member in Delta state because of his ability to manage people and harmonize diverse interests of the members and their constituencies with justice, equity and fairness.

“Through these experiences, he has peregrinated various heights and levels, garnered enormous knowledge about issues on development, challenges and solutions that surrounds delta state government or economy, and also has netted unmatched understanding on the workings of government.

He described the current speaker as a humble man who knows and understands the pain of the common man. and can bring quick and possible solutions to the common man.

He also describes the Ethiope West House of Assembly candidate for the party, Hon Chris Onogba as a resourceful, intelligent, proactive, God-fearing man with great leadership skill which is a prerequisite for good representation and good governance.

“Onogba as a one-time commissioner for Environment has done well in the State within these few years of service touching lives and making a positive impact within Ethiope west and the state at large.

He said Onogba constructed ultra-modern classrooms, rehabilitated several others, empowered youths with buses to aid/enhance security, digging of dams across Ethiope west to control and prevent erosion, Grading/maintenance of roads and several other developmental strides across the state and most especially Ethiope west and promises to do even more as a house of assembly member if elected into power.

Hon Atueyi, who doubles as the National President for THE GAME CHANGERS FOR GOOD GOVERNANCE and OCHUKO POLITICAL FORUM, a political pressure group that houses thousands of persons around the state urge Deltans to choose rightly by voting Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as Governor Delta State and Hon Chris Onogba for Ethiope west house of Assembly member as their mission is to run an all-inclusive government. A government void of tribalism/ethnicity. A government that will recognize all and touch every sector as it affects the citizens of Delta State. An open and responsive government that will meet the needs , aspirations and expectations of Deltans through building of infrastructural development, human capacity building and all round and sustainable development..