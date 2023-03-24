Shema to PDP: Revoke my suspension within 48 hours or I quit

…says NWC actions lacks constitutional validity and demonstrate contempt for democracy

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The former Governor of Katsina State, Barrister Ibrahim Shehu Shema on Friday threatened to quit the peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) fails to rescind his suspension from the party within the next 48 hours.

The Katsina former Governor also called on the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) to revoke the unlawful dissolution of the duly elected Katsina PDP Executive Committee and allow them to complete their tenure.

According to Shema, a former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Northwest Zone, the actions of the party’s National Working Committee lacks constitutional validity and demonstrate contempt for democracy.

Shema also noted that if the National Working Committee actions under the leadership of former Sen. Iyorchia Ayu goes on unchecked, it will cause more monumental damages to the party.

Shema disclosed this in a letter he

titled: “Re: Unlawful Dissolution of Katsina State Executive Committee, Appointment of a Caretaker Committee and my suspension,” addressed to Dr. lyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party on Friday.

The letter made available to Vanguard reads:

“My attention has been drawn to a press statement made on Thursday 23” March 2023

(1″ of Ramadan 1444 AH) on above actions by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) as announced by its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba and aired in Numerous Media outlets; Print, Electronic and Social.

“The statement also went on to announce suspension of other party leaders in the Country.

It is pertinent to state categorically here that chapter 10 of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Constitution (2017) as amended (Disciplinary procedure) particularly section 56 (6) (7) and section 59 (3) were not adhered to in reaching these decisions which clearly demonstrate contempt for democracy.

“I was privileged to be Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy National Chairman One (1) and Chairman of its National Disciplinary Committee who amended and drafted the Disciplinary procedure as enshrined in our constitution today, in line with principles of justice, fairness and equity.

“I am a member of National Executive Council (NEC), Board of Trustees (BOT) and CAUCAUS of our party and know as of law and fact that the dissolution of a lawfully elected Katsina State Executive Committee cannot bear Constitutional validity as well as my suspension from the party.

“Let me also state in clear and unequivocal terms that I have been a loyal and dedicated party member for the past Twenty-Four years; I have never left or joined any other party despite all manner of challenges I faced and have worked under our party’s constitution and the law.

“I cannot therefore continue to remain in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) under Dr. lyorchia Ayu’s laws who is duty bound to preserve, protect and defend our constitution within his limited powers. It is in the height of these developments that I make the following appeals,

“Rescind the National Working Committee (NWC) decision of unlawful dissolution of Katsina State duly elected Executive Committee and allow them to complete their tenure and disband the purported caretaker committee similar to which so many court decisions in the land has illegalized.

“Rescind the National Working Committee (NWC) decision of my suspension as member of our party within the next Forty-Eight (48) hours.

“Take notice that failure to effect these two changes above within Forty-Eight (48) hours, this letters serves as my formal and official withdrawal of my membership from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) effective from Saturday 25 March 2023.

“These actions have caused and will continue to cause monumental damage to our party if unchecked.

“My good wishes to you all.”

Recall that a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Debo Ologunagba on Thursday, March 2023 conveyed the suspension of the former Katsina Governor along with that of former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim; former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, and Prof Dennis Ityavyar from Benue State as well as Dr Aslam Aliyu of Zamfara State.