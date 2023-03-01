Shema appeals to Atiku, others to accept election outcome

Ex-Gov Ibrahim Shema of Katsina State

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Ex-Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema, a staunch supporter of the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has appealed to all the candidates in the presidential election to accept its outcome in the interest of the country’s peace and unity.



To that regard, the Katsina former Governor urged all leading candidates in the contest to come together and speak with one voice for the peace, unity, and stability of the country, noting that there is no perfect election anywhere in the world.



Shema also called on all political, regional, religious, traditional, and business leaders to join hands in supporting and deepening Nigeria’s democracy.



While reminding Nigerian leaders not to forget the enormous responsibilities on their shoulder as the largest black nation on the face of the universe, Shema said:



“This election was generally acclaimed to be peaceful, but not without some challenges, we should therefore collectively come together to work for its peaceful outcome and continue to support the advancement of the course of our dear country and its people, in unity, peace and progress for all Nigerians, because without peace no nation can endure and no leader can succeed.”



Similarly, the Katsina former Governor called on “the global democratic family across the world, especially the country’s international friends, nations, and partners, not to relent in their efforts in supporting Nigeria’s growing democracy under the rule of law.



However, Shema called on INEC to look into genuine and legitimate concerns and complaints, urging them to do so strictly in line with the laws of the land.



In the same vein, he urged the electoral umpire not to be deterred by the accusations and abuses they face in doing what is right under the law.



Shema also tasked Nigeria’s security agencies to step up their games in ensuring effective discharge of their constitutional responsibilities of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians wherever they are.

“This is an appeal to all our leaders, men and women of goodwill to speak up for collective national interest at this critical stage of our national life.



“Let us be reminded that there is no perfect election anywhere in the world or election without complaints, and ours cannot be an exemption. We must therefore learn to manage our situation in the interest of Nigeria and for all Nigerians.

“We must also anchor our democracy on the rule of law in order for us to build an enduring system that will succeed.



“Our democratic institutions must be encouraged and supported in discharging their roles in accordance with the laws of the land.

“At this junction, sectional, tribal, religious, personal, or group interests must give way to national and collective Interest.”