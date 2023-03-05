Home » News » Sheikh Gumi’s mother is dead
News

March 5, 2023

Sheikh Gumi’s mother is dead

By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna 

The mother of Kaduna based Islamic Scholar ,Sheikh Gumi Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud has died in Kaduna. 

 Whlie announcing  the death of his mother,.the  Islamic cleric said his mother died on Sunday evening .

She was  buried at Unguwar Sarki Muslim Kaduna. 

According to Gumi. on his verified Facebook handle t, “Inna lillahi WA inna ilaihi rajiun.Today at 5.30pm, with a sad heart, I announce the death of my dear mother.”

” Please seek for Her Allah’s forgiveness and mercy.”

“Her last words to me two weeks ago: lnsha Allah, Allah will put her and her children and grandchildren together in Jannah.”

His residence and their family house at Modibbo Adama Road Kaduna was besieged by sympathisers from within and outside the state capital. 

