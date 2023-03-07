Shehu Sani mocks G-5 influence, govs who now beg voters

Senator Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has mocked Governor Nyesom Wike-led G-5, saying they could not help themselves in elections, not to talk of their party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Sani also said that those governors were helpless themselves, insisting they could not have made any difference.

His statement was contained in a post via his verified Twitter handle on Monday.

“Even if the G5 backed HE Atiku,it wouldn’t have made any difference. They couldn’t even help themselves talk less of helping their Presidential candidate. They failed to realise that the masses have gone beyond taking commanding instruction from Governors; Governors now beg,” he said.

The G-5 comprises five governors, Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Wike.

The G-5 had pulled out of the campaign of Atiku, demanding the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, as a condition for peace to reign.