March 28, 2023

SGF:  Arewa Youths Forum endorses Lalong, urges APC to recognize commitment,  loyalty

By David Odama

THE Arewa Youths Forum (AYF) worldwide Tuesday endorsed Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State for the position of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF.

The Forum has also urged the president elect, Asiwaju Ahmed Bole Tinubu and the ruling APC  to  lookout for  dedicated, patriotic, and committed Nigerians  ready to contribute positively to the growth and development of the country  when  constituting  cabinet.

The Forum in a statement signed  Haruna and made available to Journalists in Lafia the Nasarawa state Capital noted that the country was experiencing set backs and bad governance  because most Nigerians without the interest of the nation at heart were being entrusted with position of authorities.

“We the   Arewa youth Forum have carefully study  and examine the past leadership positions  and come up with a conclusion that the president elect and the APC led government should depart from favouritism to professionalism, competence, dedication and commitment in the selection of cabinet members for good governance”.

It is on this light that we found the APC presidential campaign council Director General,  Simon Lalong worthy, competent, dedicated and loyal to be appointed the Secretary to the Government of the Federal as Nigerians are being considered for top position job in the Tinibu government”, AYF declared.

The Forum in the statement congratulated the president elect,  Senator Ahmed Bola Tinibu for his resounding victory during the February  presidential elections, describing the president’s election as a blessing to Nigeria and Nigerians..

“We the Arewa Youth Forum nationwide respectfully  used this ample opportunity  to specially congratulate our Dear president elect Bola armed Tinubu  for the resounding victory on the just concluded General elections.

“Your wonderful victory at the pool has shown clearly that nigerian of all works of life really knows the kind of leaders they wanted.

One thing that makes you stood out was your experience and  tracks records regardless of your Tribe, religion, Nigeria sincerely overwhelmingly voted for you for three major reasons, character, consistency and capacity, based on your personality”

“In line with your vision and experience, which stood you out among many others, we strongly  wish to recommend and endorsed  Simon Bako Lalong, the executive governor of plateau state, the APC DG  for the office of the Secretary to the government of Federation.(SGF).

We have observed that  Lalong has shown loyalty, capacity and commitment to your valued vision and aspirations. Giving him  such assignments will further  unite  Nigerian from all works of lives”

The Forum called  the president elect to carefully see reasons to consider gov Simon Bako  Lalong for this timely  appointment of Simon Bako Lalong as  the man of capability.

