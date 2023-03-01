Seplat grows PBT by 15.3% to N86.7bn

Seplat

By Udeme Akpan

Seplat Energy Plc, a Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the London Stock Exchange, LSE, has recorded a rise in profit before tax, PBT, by 15.3 per cent to N86.7 billion, from N71 billion year-on-year, YoY.



The company generated cash from its operations to the tune of N242.4 billion, 51.6 per cent up from N150.9 billion.



It also grew its revenue by 29.8 per cent to N403.9 billion, from N293.6 billion YoY, as its gross profit soars to N197.2 billion, from N114.2bn YoY, rising by 63 per cent.



In a statement yesterday, Seplat said, it is paying a US7.5 cent final dividend, despite the significantly disrupted production experienced in the second half of the year. This amounts to a full-year dividend of US15 cents, representing a dividend yield of about 11 per cent at the current LSE share price.





Commenting on the outlook for the firm, Mr. Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, said: “As we enter 2023, the business is in a very healthy state, with new wells coming onstream, encouraging appraisal drilling underway at Sibiri, and alternative export routes ensuring good export performance in January and February this year.





“Our gas business continues to develop, with first gas expected from ANOH in Q4 this year, and we are now in the process of separating our Midstream Gas business from the upstream unit to unlock new value for shareholders.





“We are continuing to pursue the Presidential approval received on the 8 August 2022 for the MPNU acquisition and we remain focused on concluding the transaction within the remaining term of President Buhari before a new president is sworn into office at the end of May 2023”.