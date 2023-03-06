Sentiments aside, we must not allow Lagos State fall into wrong hands – Titilola Aboyade-Cole

With the 2023 governorship election set to hold in a few days, the polity is currently heated up and the atmosphere in the political circle is tense largely as a result of the fallout and result of the presidential elections held on February 25th where the Labour Party won Lagos.

Lending her voice to the outburst and what has now turned out to be an ethnic and religious campaign in Lagos, Titilola Aboyade-Cole; a UK trained Life-Coach, Broadcaster, filmmaker, Author & Publisher of Podium International Magazine has called on Lagosians to wake up from their slumber and not allow Lagos fall into the hands of people with little or no respect for their heritage.

In a YouTube video posted a few hours ago, Aboyade-Cole, the leader of “Yorùbá Lives Count” said “religious sentiments and bigotry aside, we must not allow Lagos State fall into wrong hands. I’ll want it to go on record that this is not a statement against any tribe or religion, as a matter of fact, I have several Igbo and Muslim workers who I have worked peacefully and co-existed with over the years, but the issue of Lagos State call for an immediate response and nip in the bud the fact that Lagos is a no man’s land”.

She added that “to break it down, and make it easier for everyone to understand, its like me saying to people that because I have a British passport and landed properties in England makes me more British than the original citizens. It’s totally insane for people to claim that buying a piece of land and a welcoming atmosphere automatically means Lagos does not belong to the Yoruba people?’.

‘For clarity, I’m not a politician and I’m not campaigning for anyone, but we must not let people re-write our history while we’re still alive’ she said.

Watch the full video below…. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tjkgD3NslSw