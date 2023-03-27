Send us for Certificate Of Competence (CoC) License Examination — NIMASA Cadets plead

The Nigerian Romania-trained Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, under the Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP) have completed the compulsory 12-month sea training on seagoing vessels have appealed to the Agency to commence the Certificate Of Competence (CoC) License Examination.

The body in a press statement while appreciating NIMASA, especially the Director General, Dr Bashir Yusuf Jamoh for their support said though they are grateful for the knowledge and experience garnered in the course of the Nigeria Seafarers Development Programme it has become imperative to know when they will be sitting for the Certificate of Competence (COC) Examination.

The statement signed by NIMASA NSDP Cadets and titled ‘An Appeal For NIMASA To Send The Nigerian Romania Trained Cadets For Certificate Of Competence (CoC) License Examination’ read: We, the Nigerian Romania trained NIMASA NSDP Cadets who have completed the compulsory 12-month sea training on seagoing vessels wish to send our profound gratitude to the Agency for the huge support. We are grateful for the knowledge and experience gained in the course of the Nigeria Seafarers Development Programme.

In response to the long delay and lack of reliable information from the Agency on when we are seating for the Certificate of Competence (COC) Examination, we have resolved to send this public appeal to the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigeria Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP).