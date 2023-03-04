Senatorial poll: I remain an APC member despite defeat — Al Makura

Al-Makura

By David Odama, Lafia

THE Senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial Zone, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has said that he remains a bonafide member of the ruling APC despite his defeat at the February 25th senatoral election.

AlMakura who debunked rumour that he is working against the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, described the rumour in a statement as fake news coming from “jobless politicians and rumour paddlers who take pleasure in giving dog a bad name in order to hang it.”

The statement captioned “Re- Associates Of Al-Makura Begins Door-To-Door Campaign, Roots For SDP’s Mustapha From Akwanga Zone To Replace Governor Sule”, said the rumour is from the pit of hell.

“The attention of His Excellency, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has been drawn to the above mischievous and fake news published by Nasarawa Mirror on Monday, 01/03/2023.

“Senator Al-Makura, no matter the circumstances, has never in his wildest imagination, contemplated working against his party, APC and its candidates, simply because he lost an election.

“Senator Al-Makura, is a bonafide member of APC, whose commitment to campaign for Gov Abdullahi Sule and other candidates of the ruling party in his zone, remain unshakable, towards ensuring they emerge victorious

“The general public is hereby advised to disregard this rumour and fake news from detractors seeking to cause confusion among members of the APC” Al-Makura said.

It would be recalled that Senator Umaru Tanko AlMakura was during the last Saturday’ s presidential and National Assembly elections defeated by the Senator elect, Senator Muhammed Onawo Ogoshi of the People’s Democratic party PDP in the Nasarawa South Senatorial election.

It is being rumoured however in the state that senator AlMakura is picking tent with the Social Democratic party SDP in a bid to work against the seating APC, Governor Abdullahi Sule.

According to the speculations, ‘Almakura is said to be aggrieved because governor Sule did not work for his success to return to the red chambers of the National Assembly.