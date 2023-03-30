Senator Orji Kalu ‘goes to school’

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, APC, Abia North said like the popular Eze Goes to School, he has returned to his alma Mater, Havard Business School, United States of America for further studies.

In his Facebook account yesterday, Kalu disclosed this on his arrival to the United States.

The former Abia State Governor whose first enrolment in Havard Business School dates back to 1997 stated that he gained a lot of experience in those early years he studied Advanced Management Program 153.

The post read, “My first academic exercise in Havard University was in 1997 when I was first admitted into Havard Business School for studies. During the program I gained a lot of insights with a satisfactory exposure to the business and world economy.

“Today I am glad to return to my alma mater-Havard Business School. I’m to be taken on a course ‘Succeeding as a Strategic CFO’. To ensure that I am best equipped to take advantage of this unique learning opportunity, I have prepared cases in advance of the program.

“I am confident that the addition to the stock of my knowledge from this exercise will improve my service delivery to my constituents and Nigerians at large”.