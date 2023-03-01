Senator Bassey faults conduct, outcome of elections

By Emma Una, Calabar

THE Senator representing the Southern Senatorial district of Cross River State, Gershom Bassey says the outcome of the Presidential and National Assembly elections falls far short of the expectations of Nigerian

Speaking with Vanguard on Wednesday afternoon in Calabar, Senator Bassey said he has lost confidence in INEC as an unbiased umpire when viewed in the conduct, outcome and results declared by the electoral body.

“The reason is very simple, we at the National Assembly passed the electoral law through which INEC is operating and it is very clear in the law that there are three stages in the conduct of the election.

“The first stage is the verification stage where a voter is identified with the use of BVAS, the second is when he/she thumbprints and votes and the third stage is uploading of the results after it has been announced at the polling unit.

“In a situation where one votes, result is declared at the polling unit but it is not uploaded, which is part of the process, it means that the process is fatally flawed. Uploading the results 24-48 hours later is unacceptable because the essence of uploading immediately which is transparency, is completely gone.

“So nobody can tell me it is a transparent election because at the very least, it has not complied with the law which is a problem. So INEC has a very big issue, that is why you find a lot of people calling for the cancellation of the election or a complete overview of every result and the only way to do that is by bringing every point unit’s result, put it against the result uploaded”

On the poor performance of his party, the PDP, in Cross Rivet State, Senator Bassey said it is time to go back to the drawing board and see what what went wrong.

“This has been a verdict from the people of the southern senatorial district. So we in the PDP have to go out and do some soul searching to see how we can get things right for next time

“If you look at all the winners, they are all former PDP members from three years ago. It just goes to show that sometimes, the leadership of the party has not been able to successfully manage the PDP in a way it was bequeathed to them. The PDP has a big task to go back to the drawing board and look at things again”

He said the division in the party may be a factor behind the poor showing of the PDP

“But it was never a civil war. We were always talking to each other. If you look at our presidential campaign council, there were nominees from these groups and if you look at the state campaign organisation, there also were nominees from those groups. So the disagreement would have been a forced disagreement from an outsider because within the state, there was never a sharp division as they are talking about”.