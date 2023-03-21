Senate probes Buhari’s refusal of 19 constitution alteration bills

The Senate has inaugurated a committee to investigate why President Muhammadu Buhari did not assent to 19 out of the 35 constitution review bills transmitted to him by the National Assembly.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, revealed in his remarks during the resumption of plenary after the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly election.

Buhari had last week signed into law 16 Constitution amendment bills out of the 35 bills transmitted to him by the ninth National Assembly.

Lawan lauded Buhari for assenting to 16 Constitution amendment bills, particularly the bills to guarantee the independence of state legislatures and the judiciary.

He, however, said the Upper Chamber will engage with the Presidency to understand why the remaining 19 bills were not assented to.