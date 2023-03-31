Senate President: Northwest APC Youths root for Barau Jibrin 

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) Northwest Youths have said that senator Jibrin Barau from Kano state deserves to be the next Senate President.

They argued that due to his long time commitment to the betterment of the country and his usual character of putting people’s interest first, he should be supported by his colleagues in the upper legislative chamber to be the next Senate President.

The APC Northwest youth wing said Nigeria needed someone with integrity as the Senate President of Nigeria and Senator Barau fits into the postion as a result of his honest and transparent dealings with others.

A statement by APC Northwest youth leader, Abdulhamid Umar Mohamned (Oscar), stated that the lawmaker is capable of handling a diverse hallowed chamber because he was diplomatic and experienced.

“We need a Diplomatic Senate President that can be able to handle conflicts and negotiations in a diplomatic manner to ensure that the Senate remains a cohesive unit”, Mohammed said.

On Collaboration, Mohammad said that Barau as senate president will work with other senators to achieve common goals of further development of the country.

On Leadership skills, he said Barau has strong leadership qualities, including the ability to inspire, motivate and guide others towards a common goal.

The APC youth leader also noted that Senator Barau had sponsored a bill to establish the North West Development Commission (NWDC) has scaled second reading at the Senate. “It was introduced in the Senate in November 2019 has now passed second billing”, he stated.

“Aged 63 years, Jibrin holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Masters Certificate in Financial Management and Pricing, Masters Certificate in Management and Masters of Business Administration (MBA). He also holds a Certificate in Financial Management for Business Decisions from the prestigious Cornell University, United State of America.

“After his initial higher studies, Senator Jibrin worked briefly in the Accounting Department of the Kano State Foundation, before he resigned in 1992 to begin his private flourishing business with vast interests in manufacturing, insurance and the construction sectors of the Nigerian economy. His success in the private sector prepared him adequately to begin a process of championing the cause of his people through the instrumentality of politics.

“Barau contested in the elections of 1999 for the House of Representatives to represent Tarauni Federal Constituency of Kano State which he won.”

“After he completed his term at the House of Representatives, Barau returned back to private practice.

“On his return to electoral contest in 2015, Senator Barau contested and won election to the Senate of Federal Republic of Nigeria, representing Kano North Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

“At the Senate, Barau was appointed the Vice – Chairman Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) and subsequently became the Chairman of the same Committee.

“He was re-assigned to the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETfund as the Chairman in 2016.

“Barau is a member of the Committee on Niger Delta, Industries, Land Transportation and Appropriations. He is also the Secretary of Northern Senators Forum.

“Senator Jibrin Barau is a ranking Senator after being an Ex-Reps and has been in the Senate since 2015. His re-election in the just concluded election makes him a third-term Senator,” he stated.