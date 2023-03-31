Senate president: N/west group drums support for Sen. Barau Jibrin

senate

The Indigenous People of Northwest (IPNW) has urged the leadership of the APC to zone the position of Senate President of the 10th National Assembly to the Northwest Geo-political zone of the country.

The National Convener of the group, Mr Haruna Aminu made the call in a statement in Gusau on Friday.

“The Northwest deserves the nation’s senate president in the interest of fairness, equity and Justice.



“We, the indigenous people of Northwest geo-political zone have seen more opportunities, capacity and competence in Sen. Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North).



“The IPNW, a pro democracy advocate for the rule of law in the Northwest geopolitical zone had been a major player in the success and vigour of the ruling party since it took over power in 2015,” Aminu said.

According to him, the zone, whose people are known for absolute loyalty since the formation of the APC, accounts for the highest voting pattern for winning presidential tickets and elections just like in the recently concluded Presidential election.



“We gave the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu the highest number of votes compared to any other zone in the country.

“This means we can do more if given the opportunity to produce the next senate president of Nigeria.

“Zoning the senate president to the Northwest means compensating the zone for its commitment and loyalty as well as setting the stage for the APC for continuity in 2027,” he said.



He appealed for solidarity from other political parties to support the Northwest geo-political zone to actualise this project for the overall good of the nation as a capable and dependable hand has been identified for the job.



“We call on all Senators-elect from all parts of the country to support the aspiration of Jibrin,” the convener added.