Senate Presidency: Umahi’s ambition dead on arrival — Ebonyi LP

Governor David Umahi

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi South Senatorial Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 general election, Hon. Linus Okorie, Monday stated that no Senator-elect or politician will accord any seriousness to Governor David Umahi’s ambition of becoming the President of the Nigerian Senate.

He added that the outgoing Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr David Umahi was not qualified and competent to occupy the office of the President of the Senate even as he (Umahi) has craftily drafted Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike into the project.

Disclosing this in a statement, Okorie noted that Umahi’s intention for the Senate Presidency was not only incongruous, deceptive and a caricature, but definitely dead on arrival.

According to Okorie: “We note with amusement Umahi’s backdoor craftiness in drafting Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, to perhaps help him on the soon to be stillbirth ambition; the same man he once called “a thief with no intellectual content politics”.

He noted that though he supports the call by Umahi for the Southeast to produce the 10th Senate President, reminded Umahi that his declaration as Ebonyi South Senator-elect was temporal.

Okorie added that he remained resolute to reclaim his mandate from the Election Petition Tribunal.

He further emphasized that Umahi has no legislative experience to have declared any intention to head such a sensitive position.

“Umahi who is temporarily parading with my mandate, which he stole on February 25, 2023, through a nebulous alliance with a discredited Professor who served as the Returning Officer of the Ebonyi South Senatorial election, was also reported to have declared his interest to run for the exalted office of the President of the Senate. This is an ambition that is not only incongruous, deceptive and a caricature; but definitely dead on arrival”.

“First, Umahi has no mandate with which to pursue his imaginary ambition, as I am resolute in reclaiming my legitimate mandate at the election tribunal; the process of which is ongoing.

Secondly, and of grave importance, the extant rules of the Senate and its subsisting precedents are clear on the primacy of cognate legislative experience for any aspirant to the exalted office; who on assumption also doubles as the Chairman of the National Assembly.

“It is important that as Ndigbo, we urgently revert to our old ways of putting our best foot forward. The Southeast cannot and should never allow self-serving political demagogues to usurp our opportunities, and we must take this seriously, especially in the Nigeria political turf that becomes more complex and dexterous by the daily”.

“Let me reassure those eminently qualified Senators of Southeast extraction, especially Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu and Sen. Osita Izunaso, that irrespective of political party differences, I wholeheartedly support their quest for the emergence of a Senate President from the Southeast, and I will continue to do so”,

The LP Senatorial Candidate called on the people of Ebonyi South Zone to remain calm and law-abiding as he hoped that he would reclaim his mandate very soon.