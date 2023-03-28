Senate Presidency: NASS needs Presiding Servants, says Sen Musa

Says those that will have the feeling of Nigerians from the Streets

Says APC to effect religion balancing in Zoning

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th Senate in June, the Chairman of the Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East has said the National Assembly would need presiding servants as both the President of the Senate and Deputy Senate President.

Answering questions from Journalists on Tuesday, Senator Musa who is eyeing the office of the President of the Senate, said” the institution that will serve as an antidote to strong policies that will unite this country for prosperity is the National Assembly and the National Assembly needs presiding servants, those that will tell the feelings of Nigerians from the streets.”

Musa who disclosed that the National Executive Committee, NEC of the All Progressives Congress, APC would address the issue of religion balancing in the zoning formula to be used for the election of presiding officers, ” said the Muslim – Muslim ticket used by the party to win the Presidential election, must be balanced at the configuration of the leadership of the 10th National Assembly for the unity of the country.

Senator Musa said, “This is a real ambush. Why don’t you wait till when I will make my declaration, since you decide to ask me, I will say, there is no office that deserves to be zoned to the North Central than the Office of the Senate President, but as a party loyalist, and. having an interaction with the party leadership before the governorship and House of Assembly elections at the presidential Villa, the National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu requested that we all keep our intentions until when the party decide to release the zoning formula.

“Be that as it may, and as we can all see that the Muslim-Muslim ticket, which am sure will be addressed, we will queue in and decide to make our declaration.

He however said that his ambition is to run for Senate Presidency and use the office to collaborate with the executive in turning things around for good in the country.

“Just as I said earlier, I would not want to pre-empt the party, I will wait for the decision of the party. Whatever is the interest of the North Central as one of the geopolitical zones that gave the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the highest votes. If you look at the difference we gave to APC and the votes we gave to PDP, we have the largest.

“And these things have been happening for a very long time. Each time we align with the governing party in the North Central, so I believe by the time they deal with the zoning, we will be able to see what is left for us.

“I do know there will be nothing less than the Deputy Senate President because that is what will be fair to us. And if you ask me about my ambition. Every human being has ambition. I intend to come in order to save our Constitution and democracy in this country. You are all witnesses to what is going on in this country. Imbalances in this country.

“Our forefathers since independence did it in such a way that the future generations Will come together and live as one. So there is no need for me not to vie for this position and when I come in an going to strengthen the administration. There is a high rate of inflation with digits, unemployment, insecurity is there, and the value of naira has gone so down. You can imagine what is happening with our naira.

“It should not happen in a country like Nigeria. We are supposed to be the most advanced economy in Nigeria, but alas!”