Senate Presidency: I’m qualified, Lawan should support my ambition – Senator Musa

…Says best minds will be elected to Preside over the 10th Senate, see Nigeria prosper again

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th Senate, Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East has said that judging from his pedigree and experience, he has what it takes to be the next President of the Senate, just as he assured Nigeria and Nigerians that the best minds would be elected to preside over the Senate and see Nigeria prosper again.

Speaking Monday Morning on Arise News, Senator Musa who was re- elected during the Saturday, 25th February National Assembly election said that he is a very loyal party man as a politician and that President Ahmad Lawan should also support his ambition if the position of Senate President is zoned to the North Central.

When asked on his relationship Ahmad Lawan who is the current President of the Senate and whether his ambition will not affect the friendship that exists between them, the Senate Presidential hope said, ” loyalty is first to the good people of Niger East, and Niger state, and then to my geo- Political zone and Nigeria at large. And while I respects my friendship with Senator Lawan, the Senate President should also support my ambition if it is zoned to the North Central zone.”

When asked about his ambition to lead the 10th Senate, Musa who spoke about his glowing records, he spoke about his pedigree, said “I reminded Nigeria that the best minds are to be elected, to see Nigeria prosper again.”

When asked on his past Bills, how he voted on key issues during plenary, the Senator who noted that he had raised over 30 bills touching the fibre and soul of the downtrodden as well as raised sensitive bills on regulating the tertiary health care sector that has been neglected and underfunded for so long, said that he had also come up with bills on the regulation of employees in the skilled and unskilled sector, that will see to improvements in their well-being, including the social media bill, among others.

Answering question on his voting pattern in the red Chamberd, Senator Musa who noted that he has never voted on personal sentiments, but on how his constituents have asked him to vote, said that he has voted on party lines, adding, “I was instrumental to the new electoral act, voting for the electronic transmission of results by INEC, also bearing in mind that most remote villages and wards are not covered by internet and telecommunications services. I can also boast about the BVAS and how it has curbed over-voting and electoral malpractices.”

Whem asked about his Social Media Bill, Senator Musa who dismissed every misinterpretation of the bill, explained that we all must be held accountable for what we post and say on social media, just as he said that like in every democratic country, “we must make sure that we endeavour as citizens exercise our freedom of speech in such a manner that it does not infringe on other people’s right to live. Iam a man who spends hours on social media and therefore cannot see an end to it, rather it should be regulated so that responsible commentaries abide on the social media space.”

On his background, he said that he is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, served in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and started working and later ventured into business and that even as a student of history, he is a veteran in Business.

On religion, Senator Sani Musa said said, ” Iam ready to drop my ambition if a qualified Christian Senator walks up to me and ask me to do so.I believe in the secularity of the country and therefore ready to shelve my personal ambition and seek the position of Deputy President of the Senate.”