Senate congratulates Tinubu on presidential election victory

The Senate has congratulated the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Mr Bola Tinubu on his victory in the just concluded 2023 presidential elections.

After a keenly contested race, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the February 25 presidential election. He polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, who scored 6,984,520.

During plenary, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, described Tinubu’s victory as historic.

He urged all lawmakers to be in attendance for the issuing of the Certificate of Return to the President-Elect which will take place by 3pm at the International Conference Center in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Meanwhile, the Senate confirmed the nomination of Dr Mahmud Isah as Resident Electoral Commissioner for INEC.

Lawmakers took the decision after considering the report of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters which states that President Mohammed Buhari’s nominee meets all the requirements and is fit for the job.