Semenyo’s late goal saves Ghana’s blushes against Angola

Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

Ghana have defeated a stubborn Angola side through a stoppage-time goal from Antoine Semenyo at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday.

Semenyo scored his first goal for his country via a scrappy free-kick in the 90+6 minute.

The win sees the Black Stars consolidate their spot on top of their group as they look to seal qualification for the AFCON.

Angola, however, are second-placed on the log, with three points separating them and Ghana.

The Black Antelope will, however, fancy their chance of a revenge in the second leg tie on their home soil in order to revive their chance of qualification from the group.