Selecting Orji Kalu as Senate President ‘ll spearhead inclusion of South-East politically – Yesufu

Senator Orji Uzor kalu.

Chairman, League of Patriotic Lawyers, Abubakar Yesufu, has said the ambition of the Senate Chief Whip , Senator Orji Kalu, to become the Senate President should be supported to expedite the inclusion of the South-East in the emerging political configuration.

He also enjoined Igbo to rally round the former Abia State governor to ensure he emerges.

Yesufu said this in a statement made available to Vanguard.

His words:” Orji Kalu is urbane, experienced and highly cosmopolitan. “He will we accepted in all political zones as a detribalised man. Orji unknown to many is perhaps the only senator who speaks and understands Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba.

“We enjoin other aspirants to drop their aspirations given the need to complete the healing process of a beleaguered nation almost in the precipice.

“Orji has always been with the youths, students and the deprived and would adequately redress the injustice of yesteryears

Times like this require or demand strong characters. Orji is one.

As the poet posits, a time like this demands strong minds, great hearts, true faith and ready hands ,

Men whom the lust of office does not kill.

Men whom the spoils of office cannot buy

Men who possess opinions and a will;

Men who have honour , men who have honour, men who will not lie;

Men who can stand before a demagogue and damn his treacheries without winking;

Tall men , sun crowned , live above the fog , in public duty and in private thinking.”