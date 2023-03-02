Seek redress through right channels, APC tells aggrieved parties

The All Progressive Congress (APC) campaign council in Katsina State has advised political parties that are aggrieved over the outcome of the Presidential and National Assembly elections to address their grievances through the right channels.

The Director General (DG) of the campaign council in the state, Ahmed Musa-Dangiwa, gave the advice while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.

He said the main purpose of the briefing was to express their gratitude to the entire people of Katsina State in particular and the people of Nigeria in general, for voting Sen. Bola Tinubu to rule the country.

“I say congratulations to all of us for achieving this feat. I thank everyone for having faith in our great leader. We’ve witnessed how you toiled day in day out until victory was achieved.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without your tenacity and conviction, and once again we appreciate the effort put in by everyone. I particularly acknowledge the contribution of women and youths, who voted massively for our candidates.

“It is in the same vein that I appeal to you to put in more effort and put in a decisive show to, once again defeat our opponents.

“I don’t have to reiterate that our gubernatorial candidate, Dr Dikko Radda, and all our other contestants are the candidates to beat in the forthcoming gubematonial and state assembly elections.

“So, I once again appeal to you to come out en masse and elect our candidates, because it’s only when you put us in power that we will be able to continue with the good things that will make your lives better and your future secured,” Musa-Dangiwa said.

He further urged the public to be magnanimous in victory and must conduct their affairs in accordance with extant laws and must not be seen to be flouting the law like some other parties do.

According to him, they are the pacesetters and they must show good examples for others to follow.

“That’s why we will not dignify anyone with an answer when he makes wild and frivolous allegations against us. We know it’s nothing but the last kicks of a dying horse.

“We therefore advise anyone who feels aggrieved to avail themselves of the various channels of seeking redress and not engage in petty issues that have no foundation in truth.

“We are also not unmindful of the veiled threat in their rantings, and all we have to say to that, is that anyone who foments trouble will run foul of the laws of the land and the security agencies will know what to do with such person.

“We are law abiding citizens as you have witnessed throughout our campaigns, unlike some of our opponents,” he disclosed.

The APC campaign DG acknowledged the efforts put in by security agents and INEC officials towards the success of the election.

He further appealed to INEC to address the perceived areas of lapses recorded with a view to rectifying them in the forthcoming elections.