Seeing me face to face attracts N1 million, Jaruma brags

By Benjamin Njoku

Sex therapist and aphrodisiac entrepreneur, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed, popularly known as Jaruma has revealed that she charges N1 million for a physical meeting and N250,000 for a phone conversation.

The famous Kayanmata seller revealed this to her godmother, OJ Posharella, on the 5th episode of Showmax’s “The Real Housewives of Abuja”, where she bragged that the women were privileged to have her seated with them as she rarely attended events without being paid for it.

“Yes, it’s a privilege. How much is it? Talking to Jaruma on the phone is N250,000. Seeing Jaruma face to face is N1 million. Who are these peasants?”

This insinuation caused a squabble between the sex therapist and Princess Jecoco at Tutupie’s lingerie party in the 3rd episode, which eventually led to Jaruma walking out of the party, leaving her assistant to take the sex therapy session. The drama continues on the 6th episode of RHOAbuja with new episodes every Friday.