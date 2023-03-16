Security operative kills man same day wife put to bed in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

A security official attached to one of the federal government agencies Thursday allegedly killed a man few hours after his wife put to bed at Ogidi in Idemili North local government area of Anambra State.

The operatives were said to be on the trail of a suspected notorious cultist popularly known as China.

It was gathered that the man, an only son, was preparing to visit his wife and the new baby in the hospital, when he was mistakenly shot by one of the security operatives pursuing the suspect that ran into his compound.

A source in the area who claimed to be an eye witness said: “The security men were looking for a suspected cultist who ran into the dead man’s compound.

“The man just woke up and was about to join other members of the family for morning prayers, but excused himself to urinate outside. The next thing we heard was gunshot.

“The security men claimed they thought it was the person they were chasing. The dead man didn’t even know that someone ran into his compound.

“He was going to see the wife who put to bed early this morning after the prayers. He had not even seen his new born child before the incident.”

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked off protest in the area as youths carried the corpse to the headquarters of Idemili North local government area, demanding to see the local government chairman.

The youths also blocked the entrance of the local government headquarters with the corpse, making it difficult for workers to enter their offices.

“Some soldiers have also blocked the gate, and even the staff were barred from entering, unless someone already inside could come out to identify them”, the eye witness said.