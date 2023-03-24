SDGS: Firm promises to end housing deficit

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dad Anthony Homes and Properties Limited, Mr. Olabode Fayemiro, has promised to use real estate to drive Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, in Nigeria.

He also stressed that he is working towards achieving goals 9, 11 and 15, stating that he is focused on providing affordable housing options for Nigerians regardless of class and income level.

Fayemiro, in a statement titled: “Dad Anthony Homes and Properties Limited Celebrates 1st anniversary,” said the company has surpassed expectations in one year of establishment.

The statement reads: “March is a special month at Dad Anthony Homes and Properties Limited as we celebrate our 1st anniversary as one of Nigeria’s fastest-rising real estate companies!

“At Dad Anthony Homes and Properties Limited, we are celebrating a year of revolutionising Nigeria’s real estate sector. We are celebrating a year of providing affordable housing options for Nigerians regardless of class and income level. We are celebrating a year of #ONEderfully Pacing towards sustainable growth and development in the real estate business.

“From first-rate planning and infrastructure amenities to top-notch construction, we have continually surpassed our customers’ expectations. With pure dedication, we aim to become a dominant force in African real estate and keep a solid track record of keeping our commitments.

“Dad Anthony Homes and Properties Ltd is a real estate firm that encourages a collaborative environment where agents represent customers and listings in a cooperative atmosphere, providing them with a competitive edge. We are a lifestyle group devoted to enlightening and bringing together global communities.



We are more than just a real estate brokerage; we utilise the latest cutting-edge technologies and social media methods to make life easier for our customers.

“With a single click on our website, you can find listings of our products and the information you need to know. We continuously strive to establish open, trustworthy, and mutually beneficial relationships with our clients.

“Our goal is to be the leading international provider of real estate services and the place where real estate experts desire to work. As we expand, we remain committed to these principles since they will help our customers and business in the long run.”

The business mogul who also recounted his first project as a realtor, said he worked on it early last year.

He said: “I founded Dad Anthony Homes and Properties in March 2022. The brand collaborated with Providence Homes Limited and started its first project in April 2022: A serviced plot/estate, Brookvale Estate, at Ibeju Lekki (the fastest developing area of Lagos),” saying that “in celebration of their first anniversary, Dad Anthony Properties is running a promo scheme, which started last month (February 2023) and will last through next month (April 2023).”

His words: “The Brookvale Estate is co-developed by Providence Homes and Dad Anthony Homes. This estate encompasses 10 acres of land and is placed strategically in Elerangbe village. This estate has amenities such as perimeter fencing, gatehouse, interlocked road, network, drainage systems, electrification, streetlights, round-the-clock security, and lots more.

“All these set it apart from other estates in Lagos. The Lekki Free Trade Zone, the Lekki Deep Seaport, Eleganza Industrial City (located directly across from The Pan Atlantic University), the New International Airport, Epe Resort, Alaro City, and many fantastic landmarks all share the same boundary with Brookvale Estate.

“This makes it a premium for the future because properties in the Brookvale Estate can only appreciate exponentially. Regardless of the state of the financial markets, investing in real estate is the finest strategy to gradually increase your wealth over time.

“One major factor that keeps us above other real estate companies is that we leverage technology to foster real estate. We have a couple of projects in the pipeline, one of which should launch soon. It will speak of elegance. You should stay tuned.

“Dad Anthony Homes is built on Trust, Integrity, and Excellence – values reflecting how we operate at the company. Rest assured they are in great hands. As mentioned earlier, we have a couple of projects in the pipeline, which we shall unravel one after the other. I promise you would love them.”