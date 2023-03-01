Satellite Broadband: Tech sector to X-ray disruptive impacts of SpaceX on local ISPs

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

In pursuit of its dream of meeting 70 percent broadband connectivity target by 2025, Nigeria, recently, partnered Space Exploration Technologies, SpaceX to provide broadband access across Nigeria.

Although Nigeria is regarded as Africa’s fastest growing telecommunications market, its broadband penetration is largely dependent on fibre connectivity. While broadband penetration sits at 47.4 percent as of December 2022, the country is still far from attaining its targeted 70 percent penetration threshold by 2025.

It is also struggling to bridge the currently identified 114 access gaps across the country.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, who signed the Accords, said it signals Nigeria’s participation in the next phase of space exploration to be coordinated by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA.

He expressed optimism that the action would not only showcase Nigeria as global player in the global space sector but would speed up the country’s broadband penetration.

However, many Nigerians and those versed in satellite technology are divided on the impacts this accord will make in the country’s internet growth. While some believe it’s going to bring about positive impacts others say it could negatively impact on the sustainability of Nigeria’s Internet services providers, ISPs, Infrastructure companies, Infraco and the Mobile network operators, MNOs.

ISPs are those who provide internet services in bundles, using VSAT. They are companies such as Spectranet, Tizeti, IPNX, Swift Networks and VDT Communications among others.

InfraCos are Infrastructure companies licensed by the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC to ensure wholesale broadband deployment across the country, especially in Nigeria’s 774 Local Government Areas, LGAs. The InfraCos, consist of seven ICT/telecoms firms.

The MNO are telecom operators who are providing voice, video and data services in the country.

Considering the importance of these set of operators in the growth of the Nigerian economy, notable experts are being gathered to Xray the importance of this accord and its impact in the aggregate business environment, in consideration to how the local operators in that genre of tech business will fare. They will address the satellite broadband disruption on Nigerian internet space.

The discourse which will happen in Lagos will be hosted by Business Remarks in its third edition of the Telecom Sector Sustainability Forum, TSSF, and feature Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Infrastructure and Tower Companies, Network Operators and other telecom stakeholders who would critically analyse the situation.

Themed “Starlink: A Threat or Prospect to the Sustainability of Nigeria’s ISPs, Infraco and MNOs”, the discourse is billed for end of March 2023

The telecom regulator, NCC is expected to address front-burner issues and enlighten telecom stakeholders on the impact of satellite broadband on the sustainability of the sector and its players.

Convener of the forum and Managing Editor of Business Remarks, Bukola Olanrewaju stated that as access to internet connectivity becomes an essential part of people’s daily lives, the push for quality internet connection is now in very high demand. As a result, competition among players has become fiercer.

“Satellite internet has many advantages in African countries, making it possible to open up rural, isolated or poorly served areas. However, the emergence of Elon Musk’s Starlink in Nigeria has sparked different reactions with many industry observers warning that it will cause a major disruption in the telecommunications industry in Nigeria. So we will love to see how this discourse will chart a true path to harmonizing operations” she added.

Nigeria’s space story before SpaceX

Nigeria is one of the first countries in Africa to join the ranks of space faring nations, and currently maintains one of the biggest space programmes on the continent. Nigeria, during a joint session of the UN Economic Commission for Africa and the Organisation of African Unity in 1976, first expressed its ambition to join the elite League of Nations with outer space programmes.

Preparatory policies followed between 1976 and 1980, leading to the establishment of a N10-million National Remote Sensing Centre which started operations in 1996.

A blueprint of what later became known as the National Space Agency was contained in the National Space Science and Technology Policy drafted by a nine-man committee in 1998.

On 5th May 1999, the government established the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), under the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, and adopted the National Space Policy in 2001. NASRDA led the implementation of the national space programme with an initial operational budget of USD 93 million and unwavering government support.

In 2003, NASRDA’s collaboration with UK-based Surrey Satellite Technology led to the launch of NigeriaSat-1, an earth observation satellite with a 32m resolution camera and an optical sensor. The following year, the Nigerian government contracted the China Great Wall Industry Corporation for the manufacture and in-orbit delivery of a communications satellite known as NigComSat-1. NigComSat-1 was launched on 13th May 2007, but failed in orbit in November the following year as a result of non-deployment of the satellite’s solar panels. Nigeria and China agreed a replacement deal, resulting to the launch of a second communications satellite NigComSat-1R which was launched in 2011 as a replacement for the failed NigComSat-1.

On 17th August 2011, Nigeria launched two more earth observation satellites, NigeriaSat-2 and NigeriaSat-X, for disaster and environmental monitoring missions. UK-based Surrey Space Technology Limited built NigeriaSat-2 and provided technical training for Nigerian engineers to build NigeriaSat-X, as part of the contract. Currently, Nigeria has functional satellites that are orbiting the Earth, delivering important data and driving social economic development across various sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

The fundamental goal of Nigeria’s space programme is geared towards sustainable development and security including disaster and environmental monitoring, scientific research and development, human capacity development and security intelligence. NASRDA boasts of making far-reaching and productive use of the satellites, from precision farming to tele-medicine, tele-education, national mapping, and surveillance in the troubled North-Eastern region of Nigeria.