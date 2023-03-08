Saraki’s cousin defects to APC, joins Gov AbdulRazaq reelection bid in Kwara

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Cousin of former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and Candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party(NNPP) for I Asa/Ilorin-west federal constituency of Kwara state in the last election, Hon Mustapha Ope Saraki with his teaming supporters was among opposition members who on Tuesday joined Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for his reelection bid on Saturday.

Similarly, the Candidate of Alliance Democratic Congress (ADC)in Kwara South Senator Makanjuola Ajadi who initially fell out with the governor in APC over an irreconcilable political crisis was among those who lately joined the governor’s political train.

Senator Suleiman Makanjuola Ajadi announced that he will be working with other progressives in the state to re-elect Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrahman who he said remains the best option for Kwara State for the next four years.

In a statement on Tuesday, the senator also said he and his team have decided to return to the APC as he is not given to politics of zero-sum and perpetual bitterness.

“My supporters and I have put the National Election behind us. We cannot be accused of not exercising our democratic rights. However, it is time to move on as democrats.

” Consequently, I am hereby directing my supporters to work conscientiously for the re-election of Governor Abdulrazaq who, in all fairness and in the estimation of the overwhelming majority of our people, has done his best within the circumstances of our state to rebuild Kwara State to an enviable height.

He is therefore the best man on the ballot for the office of Governor, and I am directing my supporters and the people of our state to support him,” the statement stated.

“I also have the mandate of the majority of our candidates, especially those from Kwara South, to announce our return and collapse of our structures into the APC.

“Whatever the misgivings anyone may have, I have come to the conclusion that any vote against the Governor at this time would amount to setting our state back several decades.I do not want to be on the wrong side of history, hence my decision to make this public declaration of support for the re-election of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.”

Vanguard reliably gathered that Alh Ope Saraki, who lost even in his polling booth in the last election was reported to have been angry with his brother Dr Bukola Saraki who refused to support him in any way.

Alh Ope was particularly angry that since Dr Bukola Saraki was not on the ballot, there was no reason he shouldn’t assist him in the election hence he reportedly conceded to Governor Abdulrazaq who asked him for support.