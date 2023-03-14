‘Sanwo-Olu’s visit to Oyedepo not political’

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, has said that his principal’s visit to the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has nothing to do with politics.

He said it is preposterous for anyone to link the Governor’s visit to politics or elections.

Vanguard reported that Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday morning, shared a picture of himself and Oyedepo on his verified Twitter page.

The post, however, sparked reactions from some Nigerians who claimed that the governor has been going from one church to another in a desperate bid to get votes ahead of Saturday’s election.

Reacting to an inquiry on the purpose of the visit, the governor’s CPS, Akosile, on Tuesday, in a statement said linking Sanwo-Olu’s visit to politics was absurd as he had always visited Oyedepo in times past when there was no election.

Akosile said, “No, the governor’s visit has nothing to do with politics. If you have been following the activities of Governor Sanwo-Olu, you would have noticed that he’s a thoroughbred Christian. He’s a man who values relationships, especially with the leadership of the Church.

“He has paid visits to Bishop Oyedepo on many occasions in the past when there was no election and this particular visit is not an exception.

“Bishop Oyedepo is a man of God whom the Governor respects so much. He has been a beneficiary of his scriptural teachings and blessings. It is preposterous for anyone to link the Governor’s visit to politics or elections. No, it is not.”