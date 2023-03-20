Sanwo-Olu’s victory, a testament to proactive leadership – Onoh

Spokesman of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the southeast, Dr. Josef Onoh has congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state in his reelection for a second term in office.

Onoh said that Sanwo-Olu’s reelection was deserved because of his capacity and excellence as Governor in a challenging state such as Lagos, noting that in the past four years, Sanwo-Olu took Lagos to a further height from where his predecessors left the task of building Lagos.



Onoh said: “As I felicitate with Governor Sanwo-Olu in his victory, I also felicitate with the landlords, tenants, visitors and guests of Lagos state, because they all contributed to the diversity of Lagos state which makes it the pride of Africa.



“I am very glad to congratulate you on your well deserved victory which will be the beginning of what I am certain will be four productive years of advanced development, human capacity building and of discussions on the exceptional warm hospitality, tolerance and economic support lagos state have provided to all their guests in their respective pursuit of progress.



“While I urge you and all well meaning lagosians and visitors alike to join in the protection and enhancement of cultural heritage of their host state and never to be used again as a political tool in the hands of desperate politicians and social media political comedians of error to promote conflict and crisis situations in every political season.



“This is an excellent time to reflect on what we have achieved so far, as a people bound by common values and ideals, and what should still be undertaken.



“To everyone that has called lagos home irrespective of your ethnicity, you all should be aware that the yoruba cultural heritage is a precious resource in so many ways to them.



“Their Cultural heritage has become an economic asset, a tourist attraction and an identity factor, and it can contribute to social cohesion. It demonstrates the Yoruba common humanity through our shared past, and as such it is a means for peace.



“If we come together to respect our host, we will jointly promote our diverse heritage which it’s protection is a fundamental basis upon which intercultural dialogue can be constructed.

“Therefore, we must continue to safeguard it, not only for its important role in economic growth, employment and community building in lagos state, but especially because it is our responsibility towards future generations. They have the right to learn and benefit from this legacy of the past as not to repeat a selfish flawed mistake orchestrated by some selfish political jobbers that promoted ethnic politics.



“I commend the candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, for his tenacity and will-power to pursue his dream, despite all the political shenanigans. You are a true son of the soil, first a Yoruba man, a Nigerian and most especially the bridge and solid rock uniting two ethnic groups.



“Age and grace is on your side and with wise counsel, patience and application of wisdom your dreams will come true in the nearest future. Today I urge you to be the bridge builder and together we will all cross the bridge with you in future.



“I urge Governor Sanwo-Olu to remember that his victory is a victory of unification and a true testament that Lagos belongs to some people and the people have spoken, hence he should undertake the task of being the governor, not just for Lagos state, but a Governor for all the people irrespective of where they came from.



“Despite all the disrespect and disappointments, I urge him to be the Governor of all Lagosians; not just for visitors, tourists, tenants and landlords, but a Governor for unification and pride of what Lagos stands for in Nigeria and the world.”