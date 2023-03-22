Sanwo-Olu’s re-election well deserved, says Ex-LASAA MD, Sanusi

THE immediate past Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency, LASAA, Mr Mobolaji Sanusi, Wednesday, congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his electoral victory at the just concluded governorship and state house of assembly polls.

Sanusi described Sanwo-Olu’s re-election victory as a vote of confidence the people of the state has in his leadership and administrative acumen.

The former LASAA boss, in a statement, said: “It’s pleasing to congratulate the indefatigable governor of our dear state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his comfortable victory at the polls. The victory attests to Lagosians’ acknowledgment and appreciation of his sterling performance since he assumed office in 2019.

“Under Sanwo-Olu’s watch, socio-economic development has been at an unprecedented pace and this is happening against the odds of pandemic and global economic setbacks.

“It is imaginable what Lagosians have activated with the renewal of Sanwo-Olu’s mandate for another four years and that is the realization of the GreaterLagosRising agenda. Indeed, the future is brighter with Mr. Governor and I am optimistic that he will not rest on his oars.”

He, however, urged candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Labour Party, LP, Messrs Olajide Adediran and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour respectivelt, to be gracious in defeat and put the loss behind them saying that the will of the people was what prevailed.

He stated: “Of course, democracy is a game of numbers, a game of majority – the people spoke in unison and the result is the re-election of Sanwo-Olu for another four-year term. I hope other contestants in the race would put the loss behind them and focus on how they can contribute their quota to the growth of our dear state.”