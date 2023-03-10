Sanwo-Olu’s aide calls for gender equality, women empowerment

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, WAPA, Cecilia Bolaji Dada has stressed the need for gender equality and empowerment for more women participation in society to bridge the poverty gap.

Bolaji-Dada, made the remark, at the celebration of this year’s International Women’s Day themed ‘ Embrace Equality’, organised by the Ministry of WAPA, held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena , Onikan, Lagos.

The commissioner said the Sanwo-Olu’s administration has made progress in achieving gender equality and women’s empowerment, adding the administration has been working tirelessly to actualise it’s electoral promises of giving women prominent role in the society.

“Embracing equity means ensuring that all women, regardless of their background or circumstances, have access to the same opportunities and resources. It means promoting policies and programmes that address the specific needs and concerns of marginalized women as well as create a level playing field for all,” the commissioner said.

Bolaji-Dada, therefore, urged the society and political leaders to ‘ work towards creating a world where all women can thrive and fulfill their potential.’

“Let us continue to advocate for gender – equality even as we work towards a future where women are valued and respected as equal members of the society,” she urged.

Bolaji-Dada highlighted some of the achievements of Sanwo-Olu’s administration to include:

establishment of 20 skills acquisition centres across the state, with 16,900 students having graduated from year 2019 till date.

Others include: 13, 500 women trained for four weeks in short -term skills, 500 women trained in digital marketing, training of 8,000 widows, as well as 300 women trained on cat- fish breeding.