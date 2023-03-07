Sanwo-Olu remains best for the job – Omotoso harps

.Says Lagos, not for inexperienced

.Lists Sanwo-Olu’s achievements

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho has said that the Governorship seat in Lagos State should not be left in the hands of the inexperienced, stressing that Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, remained the best to govern the state presently.

Omotoso made the remarks on Tuesday, during a media conference with members of the Lagos State Correspondents, in his Alausa, Ikeja, office, ahead of the Saturday, March 11, Governoship and House of Assembly polls.

According to the commissoner, “The Governorship of Lagos State is not ‘‘Moi Moi’’ bean cake. It is not for people without experience or track records.”

Omotoso, therefore, urged residents not to entrust the destiny of Lagos to people who can not handle the pressures or do not have what it takes to take Lagos State to the next levels.

“If we put the Lagos state in the hands of people with no experience, we will all have ourselves to blame for it.”

‘Mr.Babajide Sanwo-Olu is running on his record. All of the people that are running don’t have his record. You should ask them what they have done before.

Achievements

“Based on that, you can begin to weigh them and see the person who is best fit for the job. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has done a lot in Lagos State and he deserves a second term.

”In terms of Infrastructure, if you talk about roads for example, he has done about 270 roads and counting. In terms of education, he has completed about 147,000 education projects in the state.

“If you talk about health, everybody has seen what he did during the COVID 19. How he worked hard to ensure that Lagos didn’t go down with that pandemic, so much so that what Lagos state Government did under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu now became a global example of how to fight such pandemic.’

‘‘I believe that if you look at all of these things, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is the most competent person to lead Lagos State to the Promised Land, at this time.

“Lagos is the pride of Nigeria. It is the smallest state in Nigeria and despite that it has one of the highest populations of the states in Nigeria. Lagos is said to have about 25 million people on a limited space of land surrounded by water.

“For anyone to adequately provide infrastructure for this large number of people is not an easy task.’

‘‘In terms of experience, expertise and performance, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu remains the best person for the job. He is the most experienced and he is the most qualified.’’

The commissioner also debunked a rumour that the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat was attacked at the All Progresives Congress, APC’s Secretariat.

Omotoso, described the report as a “fallacy,” urging the media to disregard the report.

He continued: ‘’The Deputy Governor was never attacked at any time. He goes to the secretariat all the time, whenever he needs to.

“It is true that there could be saboteurs in any large organisation. Ours is not an exemption. The APC is the largest political party in Lagos State.

“It is also the largest political party in Nigeria. Wherever you have human beings congregating, there are bound to be people who for one reason or the other, their interests are not properly aligned to that of the organization. It is nothing to worry about.”