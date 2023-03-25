Sanwo-Olu okays N5m for Uber driver tortured during EndSARS memorial

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has directed the Attorney General of the state to set up a committee and pay a sum of N5 million compensation awarded by the Federal High Court to one Adedotun Clement, an Uber driver, who was said to have been tortured during the EndSARS memorial event.

Sanwo-Olu gave the order in a statement issued on Saturday via his verified Twitter handle.

He stated, “Good evening Lagos, as Governor, I’m committed to upholding the rule of law and protecting citizens’ rights with empathy and authority. I recently became aware of the case involving Mr. Clement Adedotun and the judgement by the Federal High Court, and I understand the impact this legal battle has had on him.

“After reviewing Mr. Clement’s case, I’ve directed the Honorable Attorney General to set up a meeting and pay him the compensation awarded by the Court.

“Although the State Government has appealed the ruling, I’ve interceded in this instance in the interest of the public good, and requested that the State’s Attorney General comply with the court’s ruling.

“As a strong advocate for the rule of law, I commend all parties for seeking justice through the appropriate channels, and I remain committed to upholding the rights of all Lagosians,” he said.

Recall that a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State had on March 13, 2023, ordered Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration to pay the sum of N5 million as compensation to Adedotun Clement, an Uber driver who was allegedly tortured on October 20, 2021 at the Lekki Toll-Gate during the first EndSARS anniversary.

The attack on the Uber driver was widely reported, following which the civil society organisations and rights activists condenmed the attack, describing it as unacceptable.

According to reports,, Clement was carrying a passenger to Lagos Mainland when he encountered a gridlock at the Lekki Toll-Gate during a protest to commemorate the first anniversary of EndSARS.



He was however, allegedly grabbed, and pepper-sprayed by officers of the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency and policemen.



Following to the outcry that greeted the incident, a human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, filed a lawsuit against the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Police Force to seek redress on behalf of the victim.

It was the suit that on March 13, the court awarded the N5 million damages against the government.

Following the judgment, Effiong wrote a letter to Governor Sanwo-Olu on March 16, 2023 demanding compliance with the judgment.

