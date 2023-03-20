Sanwo-Olu, Makinde, Abiodun win re-election for 2nd term

By Anayo Okoli, Olasunkami Akoni, Demola Akinyemi, Festus Ahon, Wole Mosadomi, Egufe Yafugborhi, Haruna Aliyu , Birnin, Olayinka Ajayi, Adeola Badru, Ogala Ibrahim, Peter Duru, Marie-Therese Nanlong, Charly Agwam & Ndahi Marama

AS results of the weekend’s governorship and state assembly polls trickled in, yesterday, some serving governors, led by Seyi Makinde of Oyo; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, and Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara; among others, were handed fresh mandates, even as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was coasting home to victory in Lagos.

The quartet ran on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Pastor Umo Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, won the battle to succeed Governor Udom Emmanuel in Akwa Ibom.

The likes of Delta State Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, who is running on the platform of the PDP; and his Ebonyi counterpart, Francis Nwifuru of the APC, were at the verge of emerging as governors-elect at press time.

Sanwo-Olu wins

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday declared Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Governor-elect of the Saturday poll.

The state Returning Officer, Mrs. Adenike Oladiji said Sanwo-Olu, polled a total of 762,134, votes to defeat his closest rival, Labour Party, LP Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Dr. Olajide Adediran of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP. LP. polled 312, 329 votes while, PDP. 62, 449 votes.

Labour kicks

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Labour Party, LP, Lagos, Mrs. Dayo Ekong, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to cancel outrightly, the Governoship and House of Assembly elections conducted on March 18, in Lagos over electoral malpractices, irregularities.

Ekong, raised the opposition against the exercise after the Returning Officer of Eti-Osa Local Government presented the results of the rescheduled elections in 10 units of the council.

The Labour Party chairman, claimed that alot of their supporters were killed and disenfranchised amid electoral malpractices across the state during the exercise.

Ekong described the exercise as “a sham.”

Makinde retains seat in Oyo

Governor Seyi Makinde secured 563,756 votes to clinch victory, over Teslim Folarin of the APC came second with 256,685 votes.

Adebayo Adelabu of the Accord Party polled 38,357 votes to come a distant third.

Makinde secured victory in 31 of the 33 LGAs in the state, while the APC won two LGAs.

Adebayo Bamire, INEC returning officer for the Oyo governorship election, announced the final result around 3:30pm, yesterday.

An excited Makinde, who dedicated his victory to God and Oyo people, told reporters that he was overwhelmed by the show of love showered on him by the people of the state.

The governor, who was joined by his wife, Tamunominimin, was flanked by family members, friends and associates while celebrating the victory at his residence located in Ikolaba area of Ibadan.

He said the incoming administration which is tagged Omituntun 2.0, is a film that will be a lot better, sweeter and more effective when compared to Omituntun 1.0.

Fubara takes quantum lead in Rivers

In Rivers, it would take a miracle to stop the PDP from winning the governorship election as its candidate, Sir Siminaliayi Fubara, has won all 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) results released so far with six more to go.

The State Returning Officer for the governorship in Rivers State, Prof Akpofure Rim-Ruke declared collation closed at the State Collation Centre at the INEC office in Port Harcourt yesterday evening at the release of the 17th LGA, Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni.

From Tai, the first LGA announced to 17th Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni LGA, the closest opponents- Tonye Cole of the APC, and Senator Magnus Abe of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, were far behind Fubara.

The results were however, being released amid rejection and protests from party agents of opposition parties, particularly, SDP’s Salvation Moses, who has called for cancellation of all the LGAs results except for Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni LGA, citing a number of irregularities including intimidation of opposition agents, carting away of election materials and conflict of figures between results being declared by the LGAs Collating Officers and what had been loaded on INEC’s IREV portal.

The State Returning Officer for the governorship in Rivers State, Prof Rim-Ruke in closing collation yesterday evening said the exercise will resume on Monday morning.

In Tai LGA, the result was APC- 295; LP-13; PDP – 9276; and SDP – 508

For Opobo Nkoro LGA, it was A-16; APC-1426; LP-10; PDP-11,538; and SDP-159

In Gokana LGA, the result was A-74; APC-7410; LP- 97; and PDP-17455, SDP: 13840

In Ogu Bolo LGA, Accord had 121 votes; APC -1524; LP-34; PDP- 7103; and SDP, 310 votes

The PDP continued the winning streak in Eleme LGA where it polled 8,414 votes. Other results were A-67; APC-2662; LP-544; and SDP- 2251 votes

In Ikwerre LGA, it was A-138; APC-7503; LP- 895; PDP-13716; and SDP-1447

For Oyigbo LGA, the Accord Party scored 147 votes; APC-2793; LP-2688; PDP-9886; and SDP: 796

Also, in Etche LGA the scores were A-288; APC- 6408; LP-552; PDP-16043; and SDP- 2586 votes.

The results for Khana LGA were A-120; APC-620; LP-57; PDP-9475; and SDP-5846

In Bonny LGA, PDP polled 8032 votes compared to A-101; APC-3285; LP-1292; and SDP: 559

The result for Ahoada East LGA was A-155; APC-22; LP-219; PDP-14408; and SDP- 2077

In Omuma LGA, it was A-72; APC-2127; LP-52; PDP- 8760; and SDP- 804

In Okrika LGA, Accord had 404 votes; APC scored 2719 votes and LP polled 231 votes while the PDP had PDP garnered 10342 votes; and SDP 822.

The PDP also won in Andoni LGA where it had 8319 votes compared to A -266; APC- 3149; LP- 84; and SDP-1185 votes

In Abua Odual LGA, it was A-150; APC-5738; LP-391; PDP-9763; and SDP- 463

For Emohua LGA, The result was A-179; APC-5916; LP-505; PDP-20600; and SDP-805

And in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni LGA, the PDP prevailed with 17,729 votes; Accord had 1358 votes; APC-6811; LP-1267; and SDP-3450

Dikko, ex-SMEDAN DG wins Katsina gov poll

Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, the ex-SMEDAN Boss and candidate of the APC won the governorship poll in Katsina State.

Dikko, who won 33 out of the 34 LGAs of the state, polled 859,892 votes to defeat his main challenger, Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke, of the PDP, who secured 486,620 votes

INEC declares APC’s Aliyu Ahmed Governor-elect in Sokoto

Aliyu Ahmed Sokoto of the All Progressives Congress, APC. has won the governorship election in Sokoto State with 453,661 votes.

He defeated his closest rival from the PDP, Umar Saidu who scored 404,632.

How Umo Eno won in Akwa Ibom

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared Umo Eno as the winner of the Akwa Ibom governorship election after polling 356,348 votes to defeat Bassey Albert of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, who came second with 136,262 votes.

In the result announced on yesterday evening by Emmanuel Adigio, the Returning Officer of the state, Akan Udofia of the APC came third with 129,602 votes.

Senator John Akpanudoedehe, former national secretary of the APC caretaker committee, who defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, and subsequently secured the party’s governorship ticket, got 12,509 votes.

The number of rejected votes was 12,342, while total votes cast were 656,422.

Gov Abdulrazaq returns in Kwara

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq was handed a second term in Kwara after polling 273,424 votes to beat his closest rival, Alhaji Yaman Abdullahi of the PDP, who scored 155,490 votes in the election.

The INEC had on Saturday night started announcement of the 2023 governorship election results with only that of three local government areas with the governor clearing the three local government areas of Ekiti, Isin and Offa Local Government areas.

At the resumed announcement of the election results yesterday morning, which lasted till evening, the APC governor also won in additional 13 local government areas.

APC leads in Niger winning 13 of 17 LGAs released

The APC Governorship Candidate in Niger State, Alhaji Umar Mohammed Bago was in a comfortable lead as he has won 13 out of the 17 local government areas so far released.

There are seven more local government areas to be declared.

His rival, Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi of the PDP has won only four local government areas.

APC leading in 7 LGAs out of 8 in Kebbi

In Kebbi State, the ruling APC is leading in seven LGAs announced so far by INEC.

In Kalgo LGA, the APC scored 10,422 votes while the PDP scored 11,799. In Suru LGA the APC scored 19,418 votes while PDP polled 17,310 votes.

In Maiyama LGA, it was APC 17,283 votes and PDP15,252 votes.

However, Aliero LGA was won by PDP with 15,828 votes closely followed by APC, which got 11,126.

PDP also won Bunza LGA where it had 16,209 votes to defeat the APC which scored 11,630 votes.

Zuru LGA was won by the APC with 15,830 followed by the PDP, 14,203 votes.

APC also took Augie LGA with 17,595 votes trailed by the PDP, 15,001 votes.

The battle shifted to Koko/ Besse LGA where the APC polled 13,138 votes compared to PDP’s 10,969 votes.

In Jega LGA, it was APC 23,542 votes and PDP, 19,547.

Argungu LGA was won by PDP with 29,530 votes, and APC scored 14,241 votes.

The battle in Yauri was won by the APC which garnered 15,131 votes closely followed by PDP, 14,241 votes.

Ibori loses LG to Oborevwori as PDP leads in 15councils

The Governorship candidate of the PDP, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Sunday, maintained his early lead in 15 out of the 18 LGAs so far announced by the INEC.

This came as former governor James Ibori lost his local government area, Ethiope West, to the PDP.

In the results from the 18 councils announced by the State Collation Officer, Prof. Georgewill Owuneri, before they adjourned till today, Oborevwori won in 15 LGAs, while the APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege won in three LGAs.

The collation began at 9a.m., yesterday, with the announcement of result from Aniocha North, where Oborevwori polled 8,938 to votes, and Omo-Agege scored 4,386. Labour Party candidate, Mr. Ken Pela secured 1,883 votes.

In Ika North-East, Oborevwori scored 26,760 while Omo-Agege secured 4,733 votes and Pela polled 1,990.

In Ughelli South, Omo-Agege got 15,620; Oborevwori scored 15513 and Pela secured 571.

In Ibori’s Ethiope West LGA, Oborevwori garnered 7065 votes; Omo-Agege polled 6,758 and Pela 304.

In Ndokwa East, Oborevwori got 10,146 votes and Omo-Agege, scored 9,044 votes, Pela of LP polled 251 votes.

In the results that came in from Ika South, Oborevwori polled 15,283 votes, Omo-Agege scored 6,790.

In Patani, Oborevwori, got 6,069 votes while APC’s Omo-Agege polled 4,743 votes, and Pela scored 85.

The gubernatorial candidate of the APC won in Udu LGA polling 13,154 votes while Oborevwori scored 9,746 and Pela, polled 1,886.

In Sapele, it was PDP-15,217, APC -12,090 and LP-1,458.

Oborevwori polled 10,032 votes in Aniocha South; Omo-Agege scored 4,622 and Pela polled 5,107.

In Uvwie LGA, Omo-Agege got 12,389 votes, Oborevwori scored 9,776 while Labour secured 6,340.

Oborevwori polled 14,544 in Okpe LGA, Omo-Agege had 8,679, and Pela garnered 1,155.

In Bomadi, Oborevwori garnered 12,340 votes, Omo-Agege polled 4,728 votes and Pela, scored 100 votes.

Oborevwori polled 13,030 to beat the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grands Alliance, APGA, Chief Great Ogboru, who scored 2,214 in his home local government area, Ethiope East, while Omo-Agege scored 11,600 votes.

In Oshimili North, Oborevwori polled 35,966, Omo-Agege, scored 5,329 and Pela, polled 2,983.

In Warri South, Oborevwori polled 15,299, Omo-Agege, scored 11,569 and Pela, secured 3,743.

In Oshimili South, Oborevwori garnered 23,149, Omo-Agege of APC polled 4,763 and Pela, 10,148.

In Isoko North, Oborevwori scored 15,898, Omo-Agege, 10,811 and Pela, 894.

Buni wins re-election in Yobe State

Mai Mala Buni has been re-elected Governor of Yobe State winning in all 17 LGAs of the state with 317,113 votes.

The PDP Candidate Alhaji Sharif Abdulahi, came a distant second with 104,259 votes.

Announcing the results, at the INEC office in Damaturu, the Returning Officer for the governorship election in the state, Prof. Umar Pate, the VC of the Federal University of Kashere, Gombe state, said accredited voters are 459,492, valid votes 444,567 and total votes cast are 457,781.

APC’s Umar Namadi is Jigawa governor-elect

Mr. Umar Namadi of the APC has emerged winner of the 2023 governorship election in Jigawa State.

Announcing the result on Sunday, Zayyanu Umar, the INEC collation officer in Jigawa state, said the APC candidate polled 618,449 votes.

Mustapha Sule Lamido of the PDP got 368,726 votes, while Ibrahim Ringim of the NNPP polled 37,156 votes.

Yahaya returns in Gombe

The INEC has declared Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Maimuna Waziri, the Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Gashua, Yobe, declared the result in Gombe, yesterday.

Waziri said that Yahaya of the APC scored 342, 821 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Jibrin Barde of the PDP, who polled 233, 131 votes.

She said that Khamisu Mailantarki of the NNPP polled 19,861 votes, while Keftin Amuga of Labour Party polled 1,753.

Waziri said that the number of registered voters was 1,575,794, while 618,231 voters were accredited adding that the number of valid votes was 605,355, while 11,390 votes were rejected and 616,745 total votes cast.

Yahaya won in nine out of the 11 LGAs of the state, while the difference between APC and PDP scores was 109,690 votes

Bala Mohammed leads in Bauchi

Similarly, Governor Bala Mohammed of the PDP in Bauchi State is leading the APC with 49,592 votes after INEC’s declaration of 14 LGAs results in Bauchi, yesterday.

Governor Mohammed, who has so far polled 273,251 votes, is leading his closest rival from the APC, Air Marshall Saddique Abubakar (retd), who got 223,659 votes.

Zulum leading in Borno

Professor Babagaba Zulum of the APC is leading in seven local government areas of Borno State so far declared.

Zulum is leading with 132, 526 votes ahead of the PDP candidate, Ali Jajari, who scored a total of 5,144 votes.

The Borno State INEC Collation- Returning Officer, Professor Jude Rabo, who is also the Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State, announced outcome at the Borno State INEC Collation Center, Kashim Ibrahim College of Education Maiduguri.

APC so far got a total of 132, 526 and PDP scored a total of 5,144 votes, NNPP got zero votes, while LP scored 84 votes.

APC coasting to victory in Benue.

In Benue State, the APC governorship candidate, Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia, yesterday, extended his lead in the governorship results released by INEC from 17 council areas to 156,736 votes.

In the results released from six more LGAs including Gboko, Ohimini, Guma, Ushongo, Ogbadibo and Oju indicated that the APC candidate won in five LGAs with additional 133,407 votes while the PDP Candidate, Titus Uba won in Guma with additional 71,363 votes.

The tally of votes, so far garnered by both candidates, shows that the APC candidate has scored 327,962 votes, while the PDP candidate has polled 171,223 votes.

PDP leads in Plateau

Results for the governorship election in Plateau State are being declared as the Collation Officers from the local government areas in the company of the Electoral Officers of the respective local government areas present the results.

So far, results from 13 local government areas have been declared and PDP is leading in seven local government areas while APC trails in six.

Abiodun return in Ogun

In Ogun State, the INEC declared Governor Dapo Abiodun of the APC winner of the election. He polled 276,298 votes to defeathis closest rival, Ladi Adebutu of the PDP, who scored 262,383 votes. The two were trailed behind by African Democratic Congress, ADC,’s Biyi Otegbeye who polled 94,754 votes.

Kwara Speaker, 26-year-old lady, Rukayat Shittu, and others win assembly seats

Meanwhile, Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Mr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu has been re-elected to represent Ilesha-Gwanara state constituency.

Also, a 26 year old former Senate President of Congress of NOUN Students (CONS) at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Rukayat Shittu, has been declared winner as a fresh member of the Kwara State House of Assembly.

In the result announced by the INEC returning officer, Professor Hakeem Ijaya, Rukayat who contested on the platform of the APC scored 7,521 votes to beat her PDP rival who polled 6,957 votes in the Saturday House of Assembly election.

Rukayat will represent Owode/Onire constituency in Asa LGA in the House of Assembly.

Declaring the result at the collation centre for the Ilesha/Gwanara constituency at the Gwanara LGEA primary school, the Returning Officer, Dr. Adewale Rafiu, said Danladi-Salihu polled 14, 949 votes while his closest rival, Usman Abubakar of the PDP got 2,072 votes.

With this result, Danladi-Salihu has now won the seat of the Ilesha-Gwanara constituency for a second term.

Chimaroke Nnamani loses seat to LP

Meanwhile, Former Enugu State Governor, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, lost his Senate seat, yesterday, in election to Enugu East Senatorial district.

He lost to the Labour Party candidate, Sir Kelvin Chukwu. The LP candidate polled 69, 136 to beat Chimaroke of the PDP, who scored 48, 701 votes.

Kelvin replaced his brother, Oyibo Chukwu, who was murdered few days to the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.