Sanwo-Olu inaugurates rehabilitated Ikorodu Oba Sekumade road

Sanwo-Olu

.says 4th Mainland Bridge groundbreaking coming soon

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, flagged-off the much expected rehabilitated 2.5 kilometre Oba Sekumade Road, Ipakodo, Ikorodu to public use.

Sanwo-Olu, also commissioned the reconstructed section of TOS Benson Road.

The governor, who described the event as a proof of purposeful leadership and development, restated his administration’s commitment to ensuring accelerated development.

He promised that all ongoing projects would be completed as promised, adding that the ground breaking ceremony for the Fourth Mainland Bridge would be done soon.

Sanwo-Olu also thanked the people for re-electing him, his Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, and electing other contestants of thr All Progressives Congress, APC, describing it as a testament of their confidence in the party.

Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure to the governor, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, said the government decided to take action due to complaints from commuters on the condition of the road, coupled with the perennial flooding experienced due to inadequate drainage system in the area.

Adeyoye added that the road would help resolve the perennial flooding issues around Ogolonto, Omologede, Ipakodo and environs, as well as promote effective intermodal and integrated system.

In their contributions, stakeholders, which included: lawmakers and royal fathers, commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for fulfilling his promises to the people, and pleading that other roads, such as Agric-Ishawo, road be included in the government’s rehabilitation plans.

Majority Leader of the House of Assembly Sanai Agunbiade, who represents Ikorodu I, thanked Sanwo-Oku, Hamzat and Adeyoye for heeding to their calls for action on the road.

He noted that ‘the road has brought relief and happiness to the people, beautified Ikorodu, increased the value of life and property, and ended the perennial flooding in the area.

“The people will continue to support your administration, Mr Governor, and our great party, the APC,” he added.