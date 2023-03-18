Sanwo-Olu harps on peaceful election for strengthening democracy

Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stressed the need for residents to eschew violence during electoral process, saying election that leads to a democratic process is the best for a validation for what democracy should be about. Sanwo-Olu made the remark when he cast his vote a

t 10.30am in his polling unit Ward E3 St Stephen Primary School, Adeniji Adele Road Lagos Island, along with his wife, Dr.Ibijoke, Ward E3.

Addressing newsmen after casting his vote, the governor stressed, “Election is about a peaceful process, and so I would continue to preach and advocate for everyone to express themselves freely, fairly and transparently.

“I’m indeed happy driving here this morning. I am excited and I’m happy today.”