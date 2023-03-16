Sanwo-Olu donates N100m to Akere Market fire victims 

•Group cautions against politicising fire incident

•Lori-Ogbebor, Owolabi solicit support for Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Dickson Omobola

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, donated N100 million to traders whose goods were burnt in Akere Motor Parts and Allied Dealers Association, AMPADA, Olodi-Apapa, Ajegunle in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

Sanwo-Olu also laid the foundation for a new story-building market in Akere.

The governor announced the donation when he led a delegation on an on-the-spot assessment of the site.

Sanwo-Olu said the measure was part of efforts to assuage the plight of the victims who lost goods, properties and cash, worth millions in the fire.

The governor, who met with the victims of the fire incident, conveyed his sympathy and pledged support for the traders in assuaging their loss.

Some unknown persons were said to have allegedly shot sporadically towards the market, killing one person and setting the market on fire.

While condoling with the deceased’s family, the governor promised assistance toward the burial of the deceased.

He said: “A week or less ago we promised to come back here to give immediate support to the people who were affected by the unfortunate incident.

“This is not politics; it’s just a coincidence that it is a political season. I’m happy to be here to lay the foundation for the new market building.

“Now it’s a storey building and the small compensation that will alleviate the suffering and loss of our traders here. It’s for us to make a clear stand that we are not about the ethnic or religious division; we are a government that is people-centered and working to make things better for them, no matter what party or where they come from.

“As long as they are law-abiding, keep to laws guiding the environment and respect the heritage of where they do business, they will always be accommodated.”

Group warns against politicising fire incident

On its part, a support group, No Alternative to Tinubu, NATT 2023, yesterday, cautioned political parties, groups or individuals against imputing politics in the fire incident at Akere market, Ajegunle in Lagos.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos yesterday, the National Coordinator of NATT 2023, Mr Vincent Uba, said it stands logical in the head to blame the state government for the fire.

Uba said: “The governor understands and appreciates the economic benefits of the presence of foreign traders and other business owners in Lagos.

“That is the reason throughout his first four-year term, he has provided a conducive environment, incentives and level-playing ground to all manners of traders to thrive, irrespective of tribe or religion.

“Of what benefit will it be for him, his supporters or anyone for that matter, to burn down such a market or any other one for that matter? Rather, such a disaster would be a setback to the state as it loses the internal revenue accruing from the market.

“Voting for Sanwo-Olu would ensure that the development chain of modern Lagos founded by Bola Tinubu is not broken, by allowing him to finish what he has started.”

Lori-Ogbebor backs Sanwo-Olu

Meanwhile, ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Lagos State, rights activist, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, has endorsed the candidacy of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

She said the governor has done well to deserve another term.

Lori-Ogbebor, in a statement, explained that Sanwo-Olu has contributed to the growth of Lagos through the plan laid down by his predecessors.

She said: “As you go to the polls on Saturday, may the Almighty God allow you to finish your work. God bless you, my son.

“I have been in Lagos and have seen Lagos grow. As a young journalist, I knew how Lagos was and those who have worked. “This young man is one of them. He has worked according to the plan laid down by his predecessors. I have watched him continue selflessly. I wish you well, my son.”

Owolabi solicits support for Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun

Also, a security expert, Chief Owolabi Ajayi, has urged Lagos residents to support Governor Sanwo-Olu in his second-term bid as governor of the state, following what he described as his sterling performance in his first term.

Owolabi, in a statement, said: “In his first four years, Sanwo-Olu has taken Lagos to the next level. His major achievements were the construction of Gberigbe road, red and blue rail lines as well as the revamping of water transport with high-capacity boats acquired by the Lagos State Ferry Services.

“Gberigbe and adjoining communities in Ikorodu area of Lagos State are now safe as the Lagos State Government, under Sanwo-Olu, reconnected the cut-off point and repaired the bad portion of the road leading to the community, as well as opened up same to traffic.

“Sanwo-Olu’s administration also constructed more than 308 roads among which include the Pen Cinema flyover, Lekki-Epe-Ibeju Road expansion and the Lekki-VGC regional road. Irrespective of their political affiliations and tribes, Lagos residents should come together to return Sanwo-Olu as governor of Lagos State.

“Also, Prince Abiodun in Ogun is a tested and trusted leader, who would move the Gateway state to greater heights of growth and development. Abiodun deserves a second term for his innovative developments in the state, especially for investing in the state cargo airport project.”