Sanwo-Olu commences payment of 20% increment in workers’ salaries

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the implementation of the 20 per cent increase in the salaries of civil servants in the state.

The workers include those in the mainstream public service, Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas as well as the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB.

The new salary structure takes effect from January 1, 2023. Also, the arrears for the month of January, 2023 will be paid along with Salaries for the month of March, 2023, while the arrears for the month of February, 2023 will be paid together with the salaries of April, 2023.

Recall that the governor had earlier announced the approval of the increment at an engagement with civil servants earlier in the year.

The state Head of Service,HoS, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, in a circular dated March 20, 2023, disclosed plan implementation of the salary.

The circular read in part: “This is to notify for general information that Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu in his determination to improve the welfare and wellbeing of Public Servants in Lagos State has graciously approved an increase in Salaries for Officers in the Mainstream Public Service, Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas as well as the State Universal Basic Education Board by 20% with effect from 1st January, 2023.

“Furthermore, kindly note that the arrears for the month of January, 2023 will be paid along with Salaries for the month of March, 2023, while the arrears for the month of February, 2023 will be paid together with the salaries of April, 2023.

“This action further demonstrates this Administration’s commitment to Staff welfare. Public Servants are thus enjoined to show more commitment and dedication in the delivery of qualitative service to the citizens of the State.

“Accordingly, all Accounting Officers are to note the contents of this Circular and give it the Service- wide publicity it deserves.”

Sanwo-Olu, had in the early hours of Monday, declared winner of the Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The governor who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 762,134 votes to defeat the candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olajide Adediran, who got 312,329 and 62,449 votes, respectively.