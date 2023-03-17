Sanlam Nigeria supports people with special needs

Sanlam Nigeria, formerly known as FBN Insurance Limited and FBN General Insurance Limited, has donated money to support various activities of the Association for Handicapped Person’s Welfare and the Down Syndrome Foundation Nigeria.

While receiving officers of the non-governmental organizations, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited, Tunde Mimiko, acknowledged the good work that is being done by both organizations while reiterating the continued support of Sanlam Nigeria.

He said: “We appreciate the good work you are doing to support and care for those with special needs, so we are also extending our show of love in appreciation. We promise to continue in this light.

“As a brand whose overall drive is to help her stakeholders live with confidence, we understand the challenge associated with special needs people, and commit to always be that brand that stands by them, boosting their confidence and helping them lead a fulfilling life,” Mimiko said.

The National Coordinator of the Association for Handicapped Person’s Welfare, Chidi Nwankwo, speaking on behalf of both NGOs, expressed his profound gratitude to the insurer for its show of love and kind support to the people living with disability.