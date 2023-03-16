Samsung pushes the Nigerian mobile market with Galaxy A14

By Prince Osuagwu

Samsung has just rolled its latest Galaxy A series, the GalaxyA14 with latest innovation and technology known for all Galaxy smartphone series.

This series comes with a large screen, quality camera and all the essentials a user needs to stay connected.

It looks and feels comfortable as it delivers special performances from its connectivity and design to give users an overall amazing mobile experience at a great value.

The Galaxy A14 features the Galaxy signature design identity with a polished camera deck.

The flat, linear camera housing seamlessly blends into the uni-body frame to complete the visually appealing silhouette. With a laser pattern back cover, the phone comes in colours that include light green, black and silver.

The screen

The Galaxy A14 boasts an enhanced, wider and sharper display with a 6.6″ FHD+ large display2, high resolution for immersive viewing. This is an improvement on the Galaxy A13 that it replaces, which had a 6.5″ HD+ display.

The phone captures each picture with incredible details by the triple-lens camera supported by the upgraded selfie camera. The 50MP main camera ensures that every detail comes alive in high resolution and a user can snap the best of selfie with the 13MP selfie camera. It captures wider perspective using the 2MP Ultra Wide Camera and the tiniest details, up-close and crisp with the 2MP Macro Camera.

Large storage

The phone has room to store more of everything with 4GB of memory and 64GB or 128GB storage.

The Galaxy A14’s battery works tirelessly with its 5000mAh capacity longer-lasting battery.

Eco-friendly

Samsung’s eco-conscious technology and innovation is built into the latest products as the Galaxy A14 was developed with environmentally friendly materials including recycled plastic, which was used for the device’s various components. Its accessories were also made with bio-based TPU.