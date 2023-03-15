Sam Kerr keen to extend stay with WSL leaders, Chelsea

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Chelsea’s striker, Sam Kerr has revealed that she is ready to commit her future to the English Women’s Super League defending champions and current leaders.

The Australian forward scored a brilliant first-half strike against Manchester United on Sunday

at Kingsmeadow to secure three vital points in the title race.

The win ensured Chelsea leapfrog their rivals at the top of the table which bolsters their quest for a fifth WSL crown in six years (6th overall).

29-year-old Kerr has netted 83 goals in 103 appearances for the Blues having joined from Chicago Red Stars in 2019. She has one year remaining on her contract and she is keen on extending her stay in London.

Hopefully I stay here as long as I can and hopefully there’s a lot more goals, and a lot more games, and we go from there,” Kerr told BBC Radio London.

On Monday evening, Kerr won the FA Women’s Super League Player of the Year award at the 2023 London Football Awards for the second year running while team-mate, Lauren James won the Women’s Young Player of the Year award– one day after assisting Kerr for the winning goal against Manchester United.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes last month hailed Kerr as the “best in the business” as she scored her 81st goal in her 100th game for Chelsea.

Kerr is similarly full of praise for Hayes and she credits her for her stellar form and ongoing success.

“I have a special relationship with Emma, she gets the best out of me as you can tell in the last two years – if you’re listening Emma sign me up,” Kerr said.

Kerr was instrumental in Sunday’s victory at home which puts Chelsea two points clear at the top, with a game in hand, as they bid for a sixth WSL title.

“It’s weird because it’s heating up, it’s getting tight, but I don’t think we’ve ever had a five-point lead,” Kerr added.

“So it’s weird it feels like the hardest, the toughest ‘it’s taken the most out of us’ season, but last season and the year before it was two points and it was one point, so I’m ready for a twist.

“I’m ready for something to go down where it gets even tighter because it feels like there’s pressure on every game.”

Speaking after receiving the Women’s Super League Player of the Year award at the 2023 London Football Awards on Monday, Kerr said, ‘It feels amazing, It has been a big year for women’s football so it is an amazing honour to win it, especially in a year where in England the Lionesses have done so well and women’s football has been on a big trajectory.

She added, ‘Chelsea has given to me as much as I have given to them, it has been a crazy journey since I have been here. From the moment I signed it felt like different from anything I have ever experienced and since I have been here I have loved it and it has been a great journey.’