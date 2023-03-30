Saidu calls on senators to reject Uzor as Senate president

The Senate

…Kicks against Almajiri bill

By Jimitota Onoyume

Arewa leader in the south Alhaji Musa Saudi has called on senators across the country to reject the aspiration of Senator Uzor Kalu to be senate president.

Saidu said Senator Kalu, currently representing Abia north senatorial district and Chief Whip of the Senate , when he was governor of Abia state allegedly encouraged actions that threatened peaceful relationship between northerners resident in the state and their Igbo brothers.

” In my capacity as Arewa chairman of the south I call for rejection of Senator Uzor Kalu as Senate President . Senators should reject him. He encouraged too many actions against the north when he was governor of Abia state. Today most northerners have relocated from that state.

“At any slight opportunity, misunderstanding you saw killing of northerners in Abia. Most northerners have left the state. And all these started when he was governor. This hatred for northerners started when he was governor. We want northern senators and all others to reject Uzor Kalu as Senate President.

“I buried so many northerners in his state when he was governor. It’s a painful memory I will not like to recall. And this hatred for northerners has continued since then. I enjoin senators to reject Uzor as senate president.”

Alhaji Saidu also spoke against the bill to establish Almajiri commission, saying it should be thrown out of the National Assembly.

“Almajiri means Islamic scholar but some persons have painted it in a negative sense. We reject call for almajiro bill. Everybody should take care of his or her child. Are almajiri not human beings ? Almajiri simply means teacher.

“Our northern senators should reject the bill. Our people should train their children. People should go and train their children. Government can’t do everything.

“The bill is making southerners to mock us northerners that we just want to have children and then run away from the responsibilities of raising them. You hear our fellow countrymen in the south calling us beggers.

“Our northerners should behave like the south that train their children. So I also reject the almajiri bill . It should be thrown out of the National Assembly “