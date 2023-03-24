Sack, prosecute Adamawa REC now, says PDP

By Umar Yusuf

As the inconclusive governorship election in Adamawa State continue to generate controversies, the State chapter of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has called for the immediate and unconditional removal of the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Barrister Hudu Yunusa, over alleged electoral malpractices in the just concluded gubernatorial election.

The party stated emphatically that it had completely lost confidence in the Resident Electoral Commissioner and wouldhave nothing to do with him henceforth.

Spokesman of Adamawa State People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Felix Tangwami, who stated this at a briefing in Yola yesterday, alleged that the REC colluded with All Progressives Congress, APC, in its attempt to ridicule democracy.

Tangwami said the action and inaction of the REC and INEC in general amounted to compromising their status as umpire.

“The Resident Electoral Commissioner through the Returning Officer of the governorship elections had earlier announced that the re run is 69 polling units, but REC later wrote to INEC Headquarters in Abuja claiming that the rerun will hold in 77 polling units,” he said.