Sabi Networks Limited launches COREC to bring reliable and affordable broadband to Lagos homes and offices

Sabi Networks Limited, an indigenous broadband technology and internet service provider licensed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has launched its “Connecting Estates and other Residential Clusters” project, COREC. The project is aimed at deepening internet penetration among homes and offices in Lagos State by deploying fiber networks across residential areas.

The launch of COREC is a significant milestone for Sabi Networks, which was founded as a direct response to the frustration and epileptic service faced by the company’s founders in 2019. Since its official internet launch in 2021, Sabi Networks has been connecting homes and offices with reliable and affordable broadband connections. With the launch of COREC, the company is taking a significant step towards fulfilling its mission of providing quality broadband connections to Nigerian homes and offices.

COREC aims to bring quality broadband connections to homes and offices via fiber to the home technology. In the first phase of the project, Sabi Networks has commenced deploying necessary infrastructure to bring its services to residents of Ifako-Ijaiye area of Lagos state, which will see thousands of homes and offices in the local government area connected to truly unlimited and fast internet connections.

Sabi Networks CEO, Ayokunle Bankole, said COREC aims to connect customers to a network they can truly enjoy void of incessant downtime and failures. “At Sabi Networks, we understand the frustration with internet service in Nigeria and the poor experience with a handful of service providers. Our goal is to change this narrative and connect customers to a network they can truly enjoy, void of incessant downtime and failures. COREC is a significant step towards achieving this goal,” he said.

COREC is a game-changer in the broadband industry in Nigeria. The project is a clear indication that Sabi Networks is out to offer value in a uniquely defined space. Whatever solution the company provides must be reliable, dependable, affordable, and spiced with excellent customer experience. The company is guided by these core values.

The deployment of the fiber networks will provide customers with faster and more reliable internet access, enabling them to access online services, such as video streaming, online gaming, and remote work, with ease. Sabi Networks will also provide excellent customer support, ensuring that customers get the best possible experience.

“We are excited to launch COREC and provide high-speed internet connections to thousands of homes and offices, first in the Ifako-Ijaiye, and then other areas in Lagos state. We are confident that our customers will enjoy truly unlimited and fast internet connections without any downtime or failures. Our team of experts will ensure that our customers get the best possible experience,” said Mr. Bankole.

The following residential areas will benefit from the ongoing COREC first phase: Nelson Cole Estate, Harmony Court Estate, Aina Street, Alade Close, Alade Avenue, Rasheed Barbra Gardenia Estate, Daddy Savage, Onikoyi Savage, Alamutu Estate, Atunbi Street, Obawole, Kay-Farm Estate, and Layo Adeniyi Street, among others.

Sabi Networks offers Wide Area Network, Virtual Private Network, Enterprise Connectivity, and Network infrastructure design and maintenance to corporate organizations, agencies as well as homes. The company is committed to providing reliable, dependable, affordable, and excellent customer experience solutions.