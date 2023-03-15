.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Chairman of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area in Kaduna State, Francis Sani has confirmed that 10 locals were killed in the fresh attack on communities in the Local Government.

He, however, appealed for calm and urged the government to deploy more security personnel to the area to stop the attacks.

Similarly, the President of Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA), Dr Samuel Ache, on Wednesday confirmed the killing of the locals in the renewed violence.

According to him, ” ten people were killed, four injured, while others were still missing.

The people have lost confidence in the military following the attacks.

Instead of protecting the people, the military is supervising the killings,” he alleged.

“Youth from neighbouring communities made efforts to repel the attack on the community but were prevented by the military,” he further alleged.

When journalists contacted the PRO of 1 Division Nigerian Army, he said the area in. contention was not within their jurisdiction but Operation Safe Haven.