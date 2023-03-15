By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani has said that he was deeply pained by the attack on Zangon Kataf Community and the wanton destruction of innocent lives and property.

He said in a statement on Wednesday thus: “This is one attack too many. This is not only a condemnable act but one that must propel us to take immediate and decisive action against these murderous elements.”

“I call on the security agencies to move into action to fish out the perpetrators of these heinous crimes. Such elements have no place in a decent society like ours. The inability of security agencies to fashion effective strategies to degrade or decimate these terrorists and bandits has rendered most of our communities desolate. The full weight of the law is hardly brought to bear on criminal elements. Our people watch helplesslessly as criminal elements hold sway in many communities. This must not be allowed to continue.”

“Safety and security is a key plank of my manifesto. If, by the grace of God, I get the people’s mandate, I will work with security agencies to restore peace to communities in Kaduna State.”

“My sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this unfortunate attack and the government and people of Kaduna State. I have dispatched my field officers to deliver relief materials to the families of the victims. May the Almighty Allah grant the victims eternal rest and their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.