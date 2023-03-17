S/Kaduna killings: Killers playing a script to suppress votes — PDP Chair

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The killings in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State a few days before the election were a threat to democracy by the killers playing a script to suppress votes and shortchange the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Southern Kaduna, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). has alleged.

According to the Chairman, of Kaduna State People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Felix Hassan Hyat “the resurgence in banditry in Southern Kaduna communities in the last few days calls for serious concern. The pattern, nature, and timing of the attacks, especially after a period of relative peace in the area ahead of the presidential and national assembly elections, is quite suspicious.”

“The PDP in Kaduna State is worried that the attackers may be playing out a script designed to scare, displace, and ultimately suppress the votes of the people of Southern Kaduna.”

“We condemn this dastardly act in its entirety and call on the security agencies to be more proactive and decisive in the face of this threat to the survival of the people and democracy in Kaduna State.:

“We also call on the people to remain calm and also vigilant by promptly reporting any and all suspicious movements in their areas to the appropriate authorities. Eternal vigilance is the price of freedom. We, therefore, appeal to everyone not to give in to the antics of those behind the attacks by taking the laws into their own hands.

“No one should create a reason for the outbreak of violence in the area or the imposition of punitive security measures that will lead to the postponement, cancellation or manipulation of the elections in the zone.”

“We also want to call on INEC not to be disturbed by the recent security developments in Southern Kaduna. We want to assure that the people of the zone are unshaken in their resolve to be peaceful and participate in the next round of elections on March 18, 2023 no matter the level of provocation.”

“We also want to encourage those who wish to travel home for the elections not to relent or be scared because of the attacks. The aim of the attackers is to scare you away from exercising your civic responsibility, but do not cave in.:

“We pray for the repose of the innocent lives lost, speedy recovery of the injured, and comfort to the chiefdoms, direct families, and communities affected by the recent spade of attacks in the southern Kaduna zone,” Hyet said in a statement.